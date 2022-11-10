Source of 'forever chemical' in the Roanoke River traced to Elliston plant

A so-called “forever chemical” detected in the Roanoke River has been traced to a plant in Elliston that services industrial water treatment equipment.

ProChem Inc. has been releasing GenX into wastewater that is treated and discharged into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

From the plant in Elliston, the contaminated water has flowed into the Roanoke River, which provides water for the Spring Hollow reservoir, a key source of drinking water for the region.

Long-term exposure to GenX can cause health problems that include complications to the liver, kidneys and immune system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns.

Recent tests of wastewater that ProChem released into a sewer system that leads to the Elliston water treatment plant detected levels of GenX at 1.3 million parts per trillion — far more than the 10 parts per trillion threshold recommended by the EPA in a June health advisory.

After the water had been treated and released into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, the level had decreased to 23,900 parts per trillion.

Even at the lower number, "we have never seen a level that high in the Roanoke River," said Sarah Baumgardner, a spokeswoman for the water authority.

ProChem has been instructed not to service equipment believed to be linked to GenX, the water authority said on its website. Follow-up testing is planned by the authority and the Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

According to the water authority, ProChem services equipment from a Chemours facility in West Virginia. Chemours is a chemistry company that works with industries that include automotive manufacturing, paints, laminates, advanced electronics, construction and telecommunications.

Chemours has been linked to the spread of GenX near Wilmington, North Carolina, among other places.

ProChem vice president Brian Kidd said late Thursday that any discharge was accidental.

“We are dismayed that ProChem may have unknowingly contributed to the presence of GenX found in the local water supply," Kidd said in a written statement.

"We believe this is the result of contaminated units (of which we were unaware) provided by a customer with whom we have discontinued service. We are actively working with the DEQ and the local water authorities to aggressively treat the issue."

This breaking news story will be updated.