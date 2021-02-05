South African variant appears in Virginia as state is poised to deliver millionth dose of vaccine

Sometime over the weekend, vaccinators will deliver the millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a Virginian’s arm.
The millionth dose will come just days after the South African variant of the virus was identified in a sample from an Eastern Virginia resident and about a week after the first of four cases caused by the United Kingdom variant were discovered in the state. The variants appear to spread more easily than the virus that has circulated in the state for nearly a year.
Cases of COVID-19 surged rapidly following the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. While levels are still high, the disease appears to be slowing across the state and in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
“Our numbers do appear to be trending down. We are still at high levels of activity. I cannot stress that enough. Let’s not jeopardize our trends by having big Super Bowl parties,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said during a media call Friday.
Morrow added an extra call to her weekly schedule in order to answer questions about the vaccination process and address concerns people have had about trying to obtain the vaccine.
More than 25,000 people 65 and older have registered, and the health district receives just 3,150 weekly doses that are split between older residents and essential workers. Nearly half of the 280,000 people living in the districts are eligible to receive the vaccine.
To express interest, individuals are asked to fill out online surveys. When clinics are scheduled, mass emails are sent out with links to set up an appointment.
“We sent it out to the entire list, and that caused a lot of frustration because far too many people were getting messages that the clinic was full,” Morrow said.
Morrow said they now have the ability to target the emails to reach people 75 and older and those living in under-served areas. She has asked people not to share the emails.
Some have complained they never get an email. Morrow said said they should check their spam folder and be aware that there has also been a problem with a firewall on Cox email accounts that blocks the emails.
In the coming weeks, the registration system will be refined further to allow people to schedule appointments in advance.
Gov. Ralph Northam also on Friday held a briefing. He said about 750 workers would be trained over the weekend in anticipation of the state launching a central call center that can handle calls for all of the health districts. The launch date was not announced.
The Virginia Department of Health is also setting up a central online registration system that is probably weeks away.
Morrow said people who have already registered will not need to do so again, as the systems will share information.
In addition to the state's 120,000 weekly doses that are being apportioned to the health districts, CVS will begin to receive doses under a federal pharmacy partnership program. The pharmacy chain has said that vaccinations will be available at 36 of its stores starting next week and that people who meet state priority guidelines will be able to book appointments through its website.
Northam said the state is working with CVS to tap into the lists of people already registered through their local health departments.
He expects that other pharmacies will also be getting supplies directly through this program and that his administration is working to get the doses into under-served areas.