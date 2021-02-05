South African variant appears in Virginia as state is poised to deliver millionth dose of vaccine

To express interest, individuals are asked to fill out online surveys. When clinics are scheduled, mass emails are sent out with links to set up an appointment.

“We sent it out to the entire list, and that caused a lot of frustration because far too many people were getting messages that the clinic was full,” Morrow said.

Morrow said they now have the ability to target the emails to reach people 75 and older and those living in under-served areas. She has asked people not to share the emails.

Some have complained they never get an email. Morrow said said they should check their spam folder and be aware that there has also been a problem with a firewall on Cox email accounts that blocks the emails.

In the coming weeks, the registration system will be refined further to allow people to schedule appointments in advance.

Gov. Ralph Northam also on Friday held a briefing. He said about 750 workers would be trained over the weekend in anticipation of the state launching a central call center that can handle calls for all of the health districts. The launch date was not announced.

The Virginia Department of Health is also setting up a central online registration system that is probably weeks away.