Southeast Roanoke house collapses in early-morning fire

A Southeast Roanoke house collapsed early Saturday morning as firefighters worked to control a heavy fire.

Firefighters were sent to the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast at 5:45 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a residential structure “heavily involved in smoke and flames,” according to a post on the Roanoke Fire & EMS department Facebook page.

As firefighters worked to control the fire, a crew member warned that the structure’s foundation had partially collapsed, the post reads. Shortly after, the entire structure collapsed.

In the collapse, one firefighter sustained minor injuries when he was struck by debris that came off the structure, according to the post. He was treated on-scene and released. No other injuries were reported, the post reads, but some fire equipment was damaged in the collapse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.