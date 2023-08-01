A Roanoke house fire that broke out because of someone smoking near medical oxygen caused an estimated $29,000 in damages Monday morning, according to the city Fire-EMS Department.

An off-duty firefighter noticed the fire in the 500 block of Riverland Road Southeast and called 911, according to the department. Crews were sent to the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

The first units to the scene found "heavy smoke and flames showing from a two-story residential structure," the department said in a social media post.

Two of the house's residents had already evacuated by the time firefighters got there, thanks to working smoke alarms.

The fire department said the blaze was under control within 20 minutes. While two people were evaluated, they were not taken to the hospital for treatment. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The city Fire Marshal's Office found that the fire was accidental.

"As a reminder, it is extremely dangerous to smoke near medical oxygen," the fire department said. "There is no safe way to smoke in the home when medical oxygen is in use."