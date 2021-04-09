Southeast Roanoke 'plawkers' capture trash, neighborhood spirit

Purviance and a friend began walking in southeast Roanoke for exercise, noticed the litter problem and decided to pick it up and to invite others to go along. That was in late 2019. Supplies for the group are provided by the Clean Valley Council.

Purviance used a portion of the plawk to describe the buzz that is lighting up residents of southeast Roanoke as neighborhood improvement kicks into higher gear.

“Lots of positive activity happening here,” she said.

City leaders chose part of the southeast quadrant, specifically the Belmont/Fallon area, for five consecutive years of sustained investment starting in 2019. During the fiscal year that starts July 1, the city expects to invest about $1.7 million in the neighborhood to rehabilitate houses, build new homes, repair streets and sidewalks, enforce building codes and give it enhanced attention in other ways. Nonprofit groups, such as Habitat for Humanity, will contribute to the renovation projects.

Southeast Roanoke has above-average poverty and lower-than-average home values when compared to the city as a whole.

Whether the municipal and private sector investments transform southeast Roanoke won’t be possible to determine for years to come.