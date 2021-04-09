Southeast Roanoke 'plawkers' capture trash, neighborhood spirit

Volunteers with orange trash bags who want to rid southeast Roanoke of litter illustrate a brand of civic mindedness worth special recognition, according to city leaders.
Councilman Bill Bestpitch said the volunteers didn’t call or email the mayor, council members or city officials to report litter. They picked it up themselves.
Known as the Southeast Plawkers, they reported filling 78 bags during 32 outings last year. On Monday, the group bagged the city of Roanoke's Neighborhood Improvement Award for 2021. The award recognizes a project or activity that improves or protects the quality of life in a community.
"Plawking" is picking up litter while walking. If you jog and grab litter, it's plogging. Neither word appears in the online version of the Merriam-Webster's dictionary, but the practice has become a thing.
Lead plawker Sunni Purviance summoned this week’s volunteers to the Jamison Avenue basketball court, and they covered four-tenths of a mile on Tuesday. A group of about 10 split up to work both sides of the street for about five blocks.
“I should have brought a bigger bag,” Purviance, using a shopping bag, declared.
“Want to dump yours in mine?” asked volunteer Chloe Johnson. But before Johnson could step up, Spence Robertson took Purviance’s load in his much larger orange bag.
Purviance and a friend began walking in southeast Roanoke for exercise, noticed the litter problem and decided to pick it up and to invite others to go along. That was in late 2019. Supplies for the group are provided by the Clean Valley Council.
Purviance used a portion of the plawk to describe the buzz that is lighting up residents of southeast Roanoke as neighborhood improvement kicks into higher gear.
“Lots of positive activity happening here,” she said.
City leaders chose part of the southeast quadrant, specifically the Belmont/Fallon area, for five consecutive years of sustained investment starting in 2019. During the fiscal year that starts July 1, the city expects to invest about $1.7 million in the neighborhood to rehabilitate houses, build new homes, repair streets and sidewalks, enforce building codes and give it enhanced attention in other ways. Nonprofit groups, such as Habitat for Humanity, will contribute to the renovation projects.
Southeast Roanoke has above-average poverty and lower-than-average home values when compared to the city as a whole.
Whether the municipal and private sector investments transform southeast Roanoke won’t be possible to determine for years to come.
But the plan of work is significant. Renovation and new construction are planned for at least 27 residential addresses during the next year to 18 months. The goal is expand the supply of modern and affordable housing.
The Roanoke Rescue Mission is considering what it might do with 4 acres of mostly vacant land it owns near where Bullitt Avenue becomes a one-way street. “We are actively talking to possible partners on what could really lift up southeast and what could really be good for the neighborhood and are considering all kinds of possibilities right now,” CEO Lee Clark said.
Southeast residents say they like being there. Travis Ringstaff, who stooped to clear stormwater inlets while cleaning along sidewalks and curbs, is one fan. He said he got a terrific price on a spectacular 100-year-old house in the neighborhood two years ago. Under the carpeting were hardwood floors, his wife, Angela, said.
Motorist Sean Thomas of Vinton stopped at a traffic light and called to the trash collectors through his open vehicle window. “Guessing nobody else has said this so I’m going to say ‘thank you,’" he said.