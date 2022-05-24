 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southwest Roanoke apartment building fire displaces resident

Fire in 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive May 24 2022

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews respond to a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive on Tuesday afternoon. 

 Emma Coleman

An apartment complex building fire in Southwest Roanoke displaced one resident Tuesday afternoon.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department dispatched crews to the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive for a reported structure fire shortly after 3 p.m.

Crews found smoke showing from the attic of the building, located off Brandon Avenue near its intersection with Peters Creek Road. The fire began on the second floor and spread into the attic but was quickly contained by city firefighters from nearby Station #4.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

