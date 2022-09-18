Southwest Virginia educators suggest room for improvement with state's standardized tests

Even for a school division with high Standards of Learning pass rates, officials in Botetourt County and educators elsewhere in Southwest Virginia are giving low marks to standardized tests that weigh heavily for public education.

Students in Botetourt County scored fourth in Virginia on their math Standards of Learning exams in spring 2022, according to pass rates reported during a school board meeting last week. And reading scores ranked seventh in the state, said Superintendent Jonathan Russ, with a disclaimer:

“I’m not going to judge or determine how well our school division is doing just based on SOL scores,” Russ said. “There’s a lot about state standardized testing I won’t say publicly, but I am adamant that a school division should not be based solely on student achievement.”

However, he said, the Virginia Department of Education and news outlets want to determine how well schools are doing. Test scores are often some of the most readily available data.

“Those of you who know me know I can talk as much trash as anybody,” Russ said. “As long as our department of ed and as long as our media wants to advertise SOL scores and wants to judge a school division based on SOL scores, we’re going to celebrate.”

Standards of Learning results put Botetourt County Public Schools in a box to be measured by, said school board member Tim Davidick.

“But here in Botetourt County, we teach more than just the SOLs,” Davidick said. “It’s not limited to that.”

Russ said he commended the teachers, administrators, bus drivers, nutrition workers, parental support and other community efforts required to reach high levels of student achievement.

Meanwhile, other school divisions in the region are less inclined to celebrate, and like Russ appear similarly disinclined to speak publicly about Standards of Learning results. Russ did not respond to further requests for comment on the topic.

When asked on Aug. 24 for a spokesperson to discuss SOL results at Roanoke City Public Schools, the division later declined comment and said to wait until its school board hears about the topic during a meeting scheduled for Sept. 27.

Brian Kitts instructs educational leadership at Radford University, and previously spent 20 years as a principal for Montgomery County Public Schools. He said Standards of Learning scores in the era of the coronavirus need to be put into perspective.

“Standardized testing is when things are standard across the board. Well, things haven’t been able to be made standard for the last couple years,” Kitts said. “I’m just not going to put a lot of stock in it, in terms of how I measure and assess my kids’ school, or the community in which I live.”

While tests remained standardized, students dealt with unequal and sometimes substandard access to technology and internet while learning from home during coronavirus school shutdowns, he said as an example.

“When you use that as a measure, and you put a lot of stock in that, you’ve got to realize that right now, that’s just not a good baseline,” Kitts said of standardized tests. “I see teachers doing incredible things … people are literally dancing on their heads to meet the needs of kids wherever they are. Standardized tests just aren’t going to measure that.”

Kitts said his work takes him to public school divisions across Southwest Virginia, where he often witnesses efforts from teachers and other school staff that are “nothing short of miraculous.”

“I tip my hat to the educators on the front line, who continue to do it with a smile, and greet the kids with positive energy,” Kitts said. “Kids are having a good time. They’re learning, they’re growing and developing socially, emotionally and intellectually. So to me, we’re moving in the right direction, and our best days still lie ahead.”

The success of a school division is experiential, with evidence in every hallway, he said. But a lot of the school experience, like pep rallies and Friday night football games, after-school clubs and friendly faces in the hallways, changed or disappeared altogether in recent years, and things are just now returning to some sense of normal.

“In talking with kids, the experiences they’re having are better. They’re excited to be back in-person,” Kitts said. “That’s how you measure success, the experience that folks have … It’s boots on the ground, not looking at secondary data after-the-fact from last year.”

As state education officials contemplate methods of modernizing school assessments, Kitts said he would like to see learning become more personalized, rather than incorporate more standardized tests.

“There are good components to having standardized testing, to be able to get measures to some degree of the quality of our schools across the state,” Kitts said. “It would be better if assessments could gauge where kids are, and to gauge where kids grow, so that the personalization of learning is where our impetus and our focus can be.”

But students’ and schools’ unequal access to resources also existed before the coronavirus. Scarcity of resources is what caused school divisions in far Southwest Virginia to pool together and form the Comprehensive Instructional Program in 2014, said Director Matt Hurt.

The Comprehensive Instructional Program is a collaborative educational model that puts teachers in charge of curriculum decision-making, relying on data to monitor progress toward Standards of Learning goals during the school year, Hurt said.

And since 2014, the group has expanded to include school divisions in Southside, the Shenandoah Valley and the Middle Peninsula of Virginia, plus a sister consortium in Tennessee. Statewide in Virginia, Hurt said Standards of Learning scores have not improved from pre-pandemic results in any school division except for Lexington City.

“Within our consortium last year there were 301 schools, and 13 of those schools posted a gain from the year before. The rest of them didn’t,” Hurt said. “We don’t really look at the difference in scores from one year to the next so much, and that is because there’s a lot of crazy things going on outside of the classroom.”

Hurt said Virginia does a good job with its curriculum framework, specifically defining what kids are expected to know, do and understand, and the state is pretty rigorous with school accountability. But standardized tests are known to change year-over-year as the curriculum is altered, so it does limited good to compare different years.

“The reading and the math, those are skill-based assessments… Kids have to read a passage that they’ve never read before… Same thing with math, they’re going to be given math problems,” Hurt said. “I really do think that those assessments are very valuable for us.”

Standards of Learning tests are carefully aligned to the curriculum frameworks, but depending on the subject and the year, it’s not always in the most practical of ways.

“In science and history, it’s almost like a trivial pursuit type of game, so I don’t think that those assessments are as valuable,” Hurt said. “In this day and time, you can ask Google any of those same kinds of questions. Everybody carries Google in their pocket, so what benefit is having kids just regurgitate that rote knowledge?”

Efforts are underway to make some assessments more practical, while some exams as they exist right now provide plenty useful data, he said. SOL science exams administered in spring 2023 will be more scenario-based, which should be an improvement, Hurt said.

Virginia has been at the national forefront of evolving its school assessment system, said Charles Pyle, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Education. For example, tests moved from pen-and-paper to online 14 or 15 years ago, and innovations have been made since then, too.

“The days of A, B, C, or D are also long behind us. Now on a math SOL test, students will be given information and they will have to do something with that, like plot it on a graph,” Pyle said. “The assessment program really has changed significantly since the late 1990s when it began.”

State standardized tests are necessary to tell the broader picture of how students and schools are doing, but achievement on those tests is not the sole determinant of a school’s success for accreditation purposes, Pyle said.

“We’ve tried to be responsive in terms of concerns about how much time students spend testing,” Pyle said. “Of course, we’re a state agency. And when the General Assembly directs us to do something, that’s what we do.”

And as recently as 2021, the Virginia General Assembly did ask for more testing in schools. Hurt said it’s a law that caused some unintended negative consequences.

“The most egregious thing that we’ve got going on is this new through-year growth assessment that the General Assembly passed back in 2021,” Hurt said. “The big thing that I’m worried about right now is these growth assessments.”

With the new law that passed unanimously in 2021, students are tested in the fall to establish a baseline for the school year, and then they take tests in mid-year and spring to see how they progress. But there’s been a hitch, Hurt said.

“The problem we’re finding with that is the data we’re collecting in the fall is not worth the paper on which it’s printed,” Hurt said. “In the fall, there are no incentives for students to do well on that test, because he or she who sandbags to the greatest degree in the fall will show the greatest amount of growth in the spring.”

With the added days of testing for legislatively mandated assessments, Hurt said eighth graders this school year will allocate at least 10 instructional days to Standards of Learning testing.

“A minimum of 10 days, that amounts to about 6% of the instructional days are going to be tied to SOL testing,” Hurt said. “There’s that old saying, ‘you can’t make a pig gain weight by weighing it.’”

Like Kitts, Hurt said gauging the success of a school division is something to be experienced firsthand.

“When it comes down to student achievement, more of it is intangibles than things you can actually lay your hands on,” Hurt said. “It’s the relationships, the expectations, the collegiality, the sense of collective efficacy that we can really do this, and that our kids can do this.”

New and incoming teachers are making immediate, significant positive impacts to their students and school divisions, which gives Hurt good encouragement in a time of high teacher turnover, he said.

“The state can come up with all these plans and algorithms, and that all sounds well and good, but at the end of the day, that’s not going to make it happen,” Hurt said. “Those intangibles are the things that make it happen, and they can’t include that in a bill and approve it.”