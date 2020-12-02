Southwest Virginia Komen chapter ends operations

The Blue Ridge office, which is based in Roanoke and covers 42 localities in Western Virginia, said it couldn’t comment beyond the written statement, citing the terms of its affiliate agreement.

A spokesman for the national foundation said the group is updating its service model but will continue to support breast cancer patients in all its member communities.

The foundation plans to shift away from offering local grants to clinics and outside programs in favor of beefing up investment in its national network of direct patient services, said director of communications Sean Tuffnell.

Those programs include financial aid for treatment-related expenses, patient navigation support, a national helpline and other services.

“The focus is to become more directly connected to patients and meeting their immediate needs no matter where they live,” Tuffnell said.

Direct patient support, both financial and emotional, is where the foundation has seen the most growing need, he added, particularly as the pandemic has heightened unemployment and weakened safety nets.

The local chapter’s board, though, noted it has always promised donors that 75% of net proceeds would be reinvested in local programs and resources to help Southwest Virginians.