Southwest Virginia Komen chapter ends operations

The regional chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation announced Wednesday it is ending operations rather than be folded into a new, more centralized structure announced by the national group.
The foundation’s headquarters is rolling out a reorganization designed to streamline costs and revamp its service delivery amid this year’s “unprecedented health and economic crisis,” representatives said earlier this year.
The changes include merging its affiliate chapters — which are currently locally organized and managed — into one national operation.
Administrative costs will be cut and physical offices will be closed in favor of embracing remote working, according to an October statement from the national foundation, which raises money to prevent and cure breast cancer.
In its own announcement Wednesday, the local chapter, Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge, indicated that the realignment will also mean less local control over the use of donations.
Currently, 75% of what a regional chapter nets is used to support regional breast cancer programs and clinics. The remainder goes to global research efforts.
“Komen Headquarters has stressed they are not pulling out of affiliate communities,” Blue Ridge Executive Director Catherine Warren said in a statement. “The reality is that, moving forward, money raised locally will no longer be as directly accessible to the people here in Southwest Virginia — particularly underinsured and at-risk individuals.”
The Blue Ridge office, which is based in Roanoke and covers 42 localities in Western Virginia, said it couldn’t comment beyond the written statement, citing the terms of its affiliate agreement.
A spokesman for the national foundation said the group is updating its service model but will continue to support breast cancer patients in all its member communities.
The foundation plans to shift away from offering local grants to clinics and outside programs in favor of beefing up investment in its national network of direct patient services, said director of communications Sean Tuffnell.
Those programs include financial aid for treatment-related expenses, patient navigation support, a national helpline and other services.
“The focus is to become more directly connected to patients and meeting their immediate needs no matter where they live,” Tuffnell said.
Direct patient support, both financial and emotional, is where the foundation has seen the most growing need, he added, particularly as the pandemic has heightened unemployment and weakened safety nets.
The local chapter’s board, though, noted it has always promised donors that 75% of net proceeds would be reinvested in local programs and resources to help Southwest Virginians.
It reaffirmed that commitment and said it had voted to dissolve rather than move in the new direction set out by the foundation.
“While personally painful to so many of us in the breast cancer community, we know this move is the only way we can honor the donor intent of the funds that have been raised here,” Blue Ridge Chairwoman Tara Nepper said in a statement.
She added the board was grateful that there were other local groups that could carry on its goals.
The Blue Ridge chapter had a balance of $500,000 in local donations that it’s redistributing to health care groups to support breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and patient services.
Organizations receiving funding are Ballad Health, Carilion Clinic, Centra Health’s Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Piedmont Access to Health Services and the Virginia Department of Health (Mount Rogers).
The board’s decision takes effect Thursday.
The national foundation said it will continue to support breast cancer patients across the region. Fundraising and outreach events also will continue, Tuffnell said.
Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge was established in 2006 and has raised $4.78 million in that time to support breast cancer health services and research.
