Southwest Virginia landowners still fighting pipeline's use of eminent domain

Nearly four years after the Mountain Valley Pipeline began a legal process to take private land for the project, the controversial practice is still being challenged in court.

A federal appeals court ruled this week that arguments from a group of landowners "are not so clear" as to merit the immediate reversal of an lower-court opinion that favored the pipeline.

However, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., asked attorneys to submit additional written arguments before it makes a final decision.

Cletus Bohon, who owns property in Montgomery County that the natural gas pipeline cuts through, is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that contends the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should not have given a private venture the right to seize property by eminent domain.

Similar legal challenges have been dismissed in the past. When a Washington, D.C., federal judge did the same for Bohon's case in May 2020, he called it "the latest trickle in a veritable flood of litigation" against Mountain Valley.

But Bohon appealed, and the case remains alive.