Southwest Virginia lawsuit seeks to stop rollback of protections for all national forests

Weakened regulations will lead to more logging in the Jefferson National Forest and other federal woodlands, conservation groups said Friday in a lawsuit that seeks to reverse the rollbacks.
The U.S. Forest Service recently finalized changes to a set of rules that provided public oversight over logging, road-building and other commercial projects in national forests.
“The changes are part of an onslaught launched by the Trump administration against the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA,” the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represents a coalition of nine organizations, said in a news release.
Nearly every logging project in the Southern Appalachian forests of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia would be aided by the new regulations, which the lawsuit claims will eliminate transparency, public input and science-based reviews.
The federal lawsuit was filed in Big Stone Gap, near the headquarters of its lead plaintiff, The Clinch Coalition.
Although focused on the forests of Southern Appalachia, the lawsuit is a nationwide challenge of all Forest Service actions under the revised NEPA. It asks a judge to vacate the rule, calling it “arbitrary, capricious and not in accordance with law.”
A Forest Service spokesman declined to comment Friday, citing the agency’s policy of not talking about pending litigation.
Over the past decade, the provisions of NEPA spared more than 1,500 acres from commercial logging in the Jefferson and adjacent George Washington National Forest, according to the lawsuit.
But under the watch of President Donald Trump, regulations were weakened to favor the logging industry, in part by restricting public review of applications submitted to the Forest Service, the plaintiffs say.
“Under this rule, many of the tools that help us work together simply disappear,” said Mark Miller, executive director of the Virginia Wilderness Committee. “This new rule shifts the important burden of scientific research to small citizen groups like ours, but we don’t have the resources to step into the Forest Service’s shoes.”
Joining the Virginia Wilderness Committee and The Clinch Coalition in filing the lawsuit were the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, the Chattooga Conservancy, Cherokee Forest Voices, Defenders of Wildlife, Georgia Forest Watch, Mountain True and Wild Virginia.
While logging has long been allowed in national forests, the groups say that the downgrading of NEPA standards in the past four years was designed “to put profits ahead of both the environment and the public.”