Southwest Virginia legal aid group gets $585,000 federal grant

A nonprofit that provides legal services in Southwest Virginia will receive more than $500,000 in federal funding.

The Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society was awarded a $585,631 grant from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women.

“I am pleased to announce this significant grant, which will assist the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society in continuing to bring much-needed resources to the residents of Southwest Virginia,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in an announcement.

The society serves a 17-county area that includes Floyd, Montgomery and Giles counties and all jurisdictions to the west.

The award is part of more than $475.5 million that the Office on Violence Against Women is distributing nationally this year to support programs that address the needs of low-income and underserved clients.

In 1994, Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act, which among other things created an office that works to reduce violence against women and administer justice for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.