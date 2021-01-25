Southwest Virginia's largest solar farm project approved in Pulaski County

Pulaski County will be the site of the largest solar energy farm in Southwest Virginia and one of the largest on the East Coast.
On a 3-1 vote, the board of supervisors approved a special use permit that opens the way for Chicago-based Hecate Energy and its Virginia-based partner AgriSunPower to lease 2,700 acres of private farmland for the $400 Million project near the New River Valley Airport and NRV Commerce Park.
Supervisor Charles Bopp voted no, saying he opposed the project and felt bound to represent those residents who also oppose it.
Board Chairman Joseph Guthrie, who is among the many landowners who have agreed to lease farm land for the project, abstained. He had opened the meeting by reading a detailed statement defending the legality of participating in the decision process.
Guthrie’s was the last name called by the clerk to cast a vote, and before giving an answer he asked for a tally of yeas and nays. After hearing the 3-1 vote, he said he would abstain.
This is the first utility-scale solar facility to come before the board since November, when Pulaski County was designated a SolSmart municipality through a federal program meant to boost solar power production across the country.
To gain the designation, county officials spent five months streamlining zoning and permitting processes to allow residents and companies to pursue solar energy projects without undue obstacles.
Pulaski County is one of more than 20 Virginia communities to work with the state Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy and the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service to attain the certification. It dovetails with state legislative mandates for renewable electricity generation.
There are more than 50 solar farms operating or under construction throughout the state, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality website.
The planning commission voted 4-2 earlier this month to recommend that supervisors approve the permit. But it is not without its detractors.
Several farmers and residents from farming families pleaded Monday and in previous county meetings with officials to vote down the project. Even some who said they approve of green energy said this project was too large and too near homes to be good for the county.
Others reminded the supervisors about the long history of large, out-of-state companies coming into small Appalachian communities with promises of jobs and economic development and leaving behind environmental problems and other exploitations.
Some complained that it would be an eyesore and would take valuable farm land out of production. And others said landowners were hearing from more solar energy companies, asking about leases for additional proposed projects.
Hecate is pursuing a separate $50 million solar energy project in the town of Pulaski, said Chris Tuck, an area attorney representing the company. Tuck said the town project is proposed for land already approved for solar.
County farmers who have agreed to leases with Hecate said it would help them financially and allow them to keep their farms to pass down to subsequent generations. Farming is a difficult way to make a living, they said. Some pointed out that even if the solar farm was voted down, families might sell their land for other kinds of development.
Hecate representatives and County Administrator Jonathan Sweet argued that the project would produce no pollution or noise, would create construction jobs, would generate tax revenues and would leave farm land in the families that own it today.
The company already has 20 or more land owners interested in leasing their property for 35 years to the project for an undisclosed per-acre price.
While the Pulaski County project is big in scale for the state, Hecate has larger solar farms in the works in Texas, New Mexico and California.
Hecate officials said if the supervisors approve the plan at its Jan. 25 meeting, the next step with be working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to make sure everything in the project meets state guidelines.
Tuck said the current timeline has Hecate breaking ground in August or September, with construction taking roughly 12 months to complete.
Solar energy is part of a wider county push to develop a renewable energy sector.
“Pulaski County is striving to be one of the greenest energy counties in the country per capita,” Sweet has said. “We are home to nine international companies, who much like our U.S.-based industry value green energy and environmental stewardship.”
Sweet often points to Pulaski’s existing green energy production, including the 75-megawatt hydroelectric dam operated by Appalachian Power on Claytor Lake, and the regional landfill that boasts a 3.6-megawatt methane conversion plant.