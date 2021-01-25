Southwest Virginia's largest solar farm project approved in Pulaski County

Hecate is pursuing a separate $50 million solar energy project in the town of Pulaski, said Chris Tuck, an area attorney representing the company. Tuck said the town project is proposed for land already approved for solar.

County farmers who have agreed to leases with Hecate said it would help them financially and allow them to keep their farms to pass down to subsequent generations. Farming is a difficult way to make a living, they said. Some pointed out that even if the solar farm was voted down, families might sell their land for other kinds of development.

Hecate representatives and County Administrator Jonathan Sweet argued that the project would produce no pollution or noise, would create construction jobs, would generate tax revenues and would leave farm land in the families that own it today.

The company already has 20 or more land owners interested in leasing their property for 35 years to the project for an undisclosed per-acre price.

While the Pulaski County project is big in scale for the state, Hecate has larger solar farms in the works in Texas, New Mexico and California.