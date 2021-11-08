 Skip to main content
Southwest Virginia's week should remain colorful with warm, dry weather
Southwest Virginia's week should remain colorful with warm, dry weather

Parkway foliage

Colorful foliage lines the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Roanoke, a section that remains closed to automobile traffic for repair of a part damaged in a May 2020 mudslide, but is open to walkers and cyclists.

 Kevin Myatt

The late but lovely show of fall foliage in the Roanoke Valley will likely hang on this week, with no rain, wind or near-freezing temperatures until late in the week.

High pressure in charge through Thursday will mean warm days in the 70s and cool nights in the upper 30s to mid 40s, mostly. The trees will continue their slow drop of leaves, but likely won't lose turn brown or loser their foliage all at once the way it would happen with colder, windier or wetter weather.

The next cold front arrives late Thursday with a showers into Friday. This cold front will drop the temperatures noticeably for the weekend, with 50s highs and 30s lows.

Signals point to a colder regime headed into next week and perhaps even toward Thanksgiving week. Too early to say the timing of any precipitation systems yet, and whether there could be any wintry flirtations. Last week's snow chance did materialize over the North Carolina mountains but barely crossed over into Virginia.

A reminder that the deadline for the Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest is midnight tonight (Monday, Nov. 8, 2021). Click here for details.  An infobox is also attached to this post with how to enter.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

How to enter snowfall contest

* All entries emailed to kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Please use "Snowfall contest entry" as a subject line.

* Please provide name and general location of residence (a city, town or part of a county).

* Guess the total snowfall rounded to the nearest inch for Roanoke from Nov. 15 to April 15.

* Guess the total snowfall rounded to the nearest inch for Blacksburg from Nov. 15 to April 15.

* Guess the date of the first 1-inch snowfall for Roanoke.

* Guess the date of the first 1-inch snowfall for Blacksburg.

* Multiple entries from different individuals -- for instance, a family or a school group -- can be sent on one email.

* All entries must be received by midnight on Monday, November 8.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

