Southwest Virginia's week should remain colorful with warm, dry weather

The late but lovely show of fall foliage in the Roanoke Valley will likely hang on this week, with no rain, wind or near-freezing temperatures until late in the week.

High pressure in charge through Thursday will mean warm days in the 70s and cool nights in the upper 30s to mid 40s, mostly. The trees will continue their slow drop of leaves, but likely won't lose turn brown or loser their foliage all at once the way it would happen with colder, windier or wetter weather.

The next cold front arrives late Thursday with a showers into Friday. This cold front will drop the temperatures noticeably for the weekend, with 50s highs and 30s lows.

Signals point to a colder regime headed into next week and perhaps even toward Thanksgiving week. Too early to say the timing of any precipitation systems yet, and whether there could be any wintry flirtations. Last week's snow chance did materialize over the North Carolina mountains but barely crossed over into Virginia.

A reminder that the deadline for the Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest is midnight tonight (Monday, Nov. 8, 2021). Click here for details. An infobox is also attached to this post with how to enter.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

