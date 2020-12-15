SpaceX's internet project to be deployed to Wise County students

Scott Kiser, Wise County schools’ director of technology, didn’t specify how much of the Vision grant will go toward the Starlink project, but he said the money will generally go toward efforts to improve connectivity for students.

Kiser said he’s working with Verizon on mobile hotspots and Comcast for hardwire connections.

“This project is timely because we can’t wait for another five to seven years for that infrastructure to be built out,” Kiser said, referring to the high cost of laying down fiber in rural areas. “These service providers, they have to weigh the cost with the return. A lot of these areas probably don’t bode well in regards to return on investment. In the face of the pandemic, we don’t have time to wait.”

Mullins also complimented Jack Kennedy, clerk of Wise County Circuit Court, who Mullins said worked closely with Sen. Mark Warner’s office to pull all of the pieces together.

Kennedy, who’s from Wise, has been a key player in efforts to help the locality rise from the embers of a significantly declined coal industry.

Kennedy and others have in recent years turned to the drone industry, which they view as one of the pieces that could help turn around around the area’s economic fortunes.