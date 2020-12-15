SpaceX's internet project to be deployed to Wise County students

Wise County Public Schools is set to become the first school district in Virginia to make use of broadband service being developed by SpaceX, the spacecraft company founded by business magnate Elon Musk.
The district announced the project Monday and is collaborating with the Wise County Board of Supervisors on the initiative.
The project initially will provide free high-speed internet to 45 families in Wise County, with the service expected to become active in early 2021, according to the district. Wise County schools will identify the families and facilitate the delivery of the necessary equipment to homes.
The families will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet constellation. The service employs numerous satellites that orbit the earth and transmit internet signals to high-tech antennas on homes, according to a recent report by CNN.
Starlink is promoted as being capable of far surpassing the performance of traditional satellite internet. The service, according to its website, uses a global network “unbounded” by ground infrastructure limitations and can deliver broadband internet to locations that otherwise would have little to no access.
The service is anticipated to expand and serve an additional 90 Wise County families as its network capabilities grow, according to the school district.
“This innovative partnership represents the opportunity for our county to provide internet access to the unserved or underserved families in our county and is unprecedented ... for our school district and community,” said Superintendent Greg Mullins.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has complicated learning for numerous students across the country, was a catalyst, Mullins said.
The “pandemic created a situation in which our district had to quickly pivot to virtual instruction last March, and it was apparent that the lack of broadband access is a crisis in Wise County,” he said. “With SpaceX, Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield and the Wise County Board of Supervisors, we are providing space-based internet service to students and families that have few, if any, options.”
The district pointed out how the pandemic brought Wise County’s digital divide to the forefront. A survey of teachers, students and families found that about 40% of its families have little to no internet access.
The Wise County school district will apply some of its recently received Vision grant funding toward the Starlink project, according to division officials. The district received $174,000 in Vision grant funding, which was part of a $332,563 emergency relief fund that Gov. Ralph Northam provided Wise County schools. The emergency relief fund ultimately came from the federal CARES Act package, which was approved earlier this year to help workers and institutions soften the financial impact of the pandemic.
Scott Kiser, Wise County schools’ director of technology, didn’t specify how much of the Vision grant will go toward the Starlink project, but he said the money will generally go toward efforts to improve connectivity for students.
Kiser said he’s working with Verizon on mobile hotspots and Comcast for hardwire connections.
“This project is timely because we can’t wait for another five to seven years for that infrastructure to be built out,” Kiser said, referring to the high cost of laying down fiber in rural areas. “These service providers, they have to weigh the cost with the return. A lot of these areas probably don’t bode well in regards to return on investment. In the face of the pandemic, we don’t have time to wait.”
Mullins also complimented Jack Kennedy, clerk of Wise County Circuit Court, who Mullins said worked closely with Sen. Mark Warner’s office to pull all of the pieces together.
Kennedy, who’s from Wise, has been a key player in efforts to help the locality rise from the embers of a significantly declined coal industry.
Kennedy and others have in recent years turned to the drone industry, which they view as one of the pieces that could help turn around around the area’s economic fortunes.
In 2015, Wise was the site of the first sanctioned U.S. drone delivery. The locality has since worked to try to turn old coal jobs into new drone jobs in an effort to get companies to take advantage of that expertise and the region’s sparsely populated landscape.
The school district’s Starlink announcement comes on the heels of news that the federal government plans to give SpaceX just under $1 billion to use its project to improve internet access in rural America. CNN reported that the company will receive $856 million, which the outlet called one of the largest subsidies provided under a new Federal Communications Commission program aimed at encouraging companies to grow broadband in underserved areas.
