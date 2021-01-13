Speaker Filler-Corn removes Republicans from committees for asking Pence to nullify Virginia's election results

RICHMOND — House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn removed three Republicans from committees Wednesday in response to a letter they sent to Vice President Mike Pence last week asking him to overturn Virginia's electoral votes.

Dels. Ronnie Campbell of Rockbridge, Mark Cole of Spotsylvania and David LaRock of Loudoun asked Pence to reject the “certificate of ascertainment” that was submitted to formally cast Virginia’s electoral votes.

On the opening day of the regular session of the General Assembly, Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, removed Campbell, a former state trooper, from Courts of Justice; LaRock from Transportation; and Cole from Privileges and Elections. When Republicans controlled the House, Cole served as chairman of the elections committee.

"By seeking to disenfranchise millions of Virginians and undercut faith in our democratic institutions, Delegate Dave LaRock, Delegate Mark Cole and Delegate Ronnie Campbell showed exceedingly poor judgment and conducted themselves in a manner unbecoming of their office," said Kunal Atit, Filler-Corn's spokesman. "Their attempt to cast doubt on our elections process in order to impede the peaceful transfer of power between one president to another is an affront to our democracy and violates the public trust."