Speakers turn out to support council applicants

The council opted to appoint a new member after Osborne resigned last month with more than two years left in her term. The council could have appointed a member without public input or by scheduling a special election.

Whether or not Priddy or Sanchez-Jones get picked, they at least have the public backing of their own families. Priddy’s parents, Crystal and John Priddy, both spoke in support of their son’s bid. Sanchez-Jones’ husband, Thomas, made the case for his wife.

In other council news from Monday:

•Members passed a proclamation declaring October as Arts and Humanities Month, following a video produced by Doug Jackson, the city’s Arts and Culture Coordinator. Jackson acknowledged that the pandemic has blunted many art and culture events and shows, but that artists have persisted. The video, which was used as part of Roanoke's entry for All-American City consideration this summer, included shots of “End Racism Now” street mural being painted in June by local artists.

•City manager Bob Cowell briefed the council on the city’s Strategic Plan, which members had discussed during a retreat in August. Cowell noted several topics that will need further work from council, which included improving career path options for Roanoke students, making economic opportunities more equitable, requiring boards and commissions be more representative of the city’s demographics, considering a ways to improve organization of youth recreational sports and more.

