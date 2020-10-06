 Skip to main content
Speakers turn out to support council applicants
Speakers turn out to support council applicants

The Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building in Roanoke.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015

Supporters of Luke Priddy and Vivian Sanchez-Jones dominated the lectern during the Roanoke City Council’s public hearing Monday night.

After interviewing five applicants who want to be appointed to complete the unexpired term of former member Djuna Osborne earlier in the day, the council opened the process for public comment. Of the 26 people who spoke Monday night, 13 spoke in support of Priddy, the current chief of staff of Virginia Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and eight spoke in favor of Sanchez-Jones, a well-known immigrant advocate in the city. The other five speakers were spread among applicants Beth Doughty, Alvin Nash and Randy Clements.

Doughty is a well-known economic development leader in Roanoke who will retire as executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership later this year. Nash is a former city council and school board member who recently retired after a lengthy career lead nonprofit housing groups. Clements is a foot surgeon who has served on local boards and is a current member of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Commission.

People seated inside council's chamber were spread out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant many seats were purposely empty as several speakers waited in the hallway for their turns.

The council will hold another public hearing about the applicants during its next meeting Oct. 19. The council plans to announce its decision that day.

The council opted to appoint a new member after Osborne resigned last month with more than two years left in her term. The council could have appointed a member without public input or by scheduling a special election.

Whether or not Priddy or Sanchez-Jones get picked, they at least have the public backing of their own families. Priddy’s parents, Crystal and John Priddy, both spoke in support of their son’s bid. Sanchez-Jones’ husband, Thomas, made the case for his wife.

In other council news from Monday:

•Members passed a proclamation declaring October as Arts and Humanities Month, following a video produced by Doug Jackson, the city’s Arts and Culture Coordinator. Jackson acknowledged that the pandemic has blunted many art and culture events and shows, but that artists have persisted. The video, which was used as part of Roanoke's entry for All-American City consideration this summer, included shots of “End Racism Now” street mural being painted in June by local artists.

•City manager Bob Cowell briefed the council on the city’s Strategic Plan, which members had discussed during a retreat in August. Cowell noted several topics that will need further work from council, which included improving career path options for Roanoke students, making economic opportunities more equitable, requiring boards and commissions be more representative of the city’s demographics, considering a ways to improve organization of youth recreational sports and more.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

