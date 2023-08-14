The historic Norfolk & Western Class J. No 611 steam passenger locomotive will run a series of specially scheduled passenger excursions within the state this fall, according to the downtown Roanoke-based Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Virginia Scenic Railway.

The 1950 No. 611, the sole surviving member of 14 Class J locomotives produced, is owned and operated by VMT as a traveling exhibit and showcases the legacy and craftsmanship of Virginia’s railroad workers.

The announcement also said the Class J locomotives, which were designed and built in Roanoke by the Norfolk & Western Railway, were widely hailed as the finest steam passenger locomotives in the world.

The excursions will operate twice daily as the Shenandoah Valley Limited throughout October and November.

Upon boarding the train in Goshen, guests will travel through the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and into the Shenandoah Valley where the train will pause without disembarking before being joined by a pair of diesel locomotives for the return trip back to Goshen, according to the announcement.

“We are delighted to help make this run possible, said Steve Powell, president of the VSR. “We love trains and railroad history, and we look forward to partnering with the Virginia Museum of Transportation to host the legendary 611 and bring the steam engine roaring to life in the Shenandoah Valley. This is one of the prettiest routes around, and we are excited to share it.”

Mendy Flynn, executive director of the VMT, also commented on the plans.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Virginia Scenic Railway,” Flynn said. “These excursions will have a major tourism impact on the region and showcase Virginia’s rail heritage to visitors near and far.”

The announcement said the Shenandoah Valley Limited will depart at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 6-8

Oct. 13-15

Oct. 20-22

Oct. 27-29

Nov. 3-5

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public via VSR’s website, virginiascenicrailway.com. The announcement said seating options will include coach, premium coach, first class and dome classes and that prices will range from $99 to $249 per seat.

The two organizations are encouraging potential passengers to sign up on their websites — vmt.org for VMT — to be among the first to know when tickets are available.