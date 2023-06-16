The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their 2023 EFFORT event will take place Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Motor Mile Park, located at 2307 Tyler Road in Christiansburg.

EFFORT stands for Enabling Friends For Our Responder Teams. Saturday’s event is aimed at celebrating the local community of individuals with disabilities. The day will feature activities made accessible for everyone, along with information booths, games and refreshments. Local law enforcement, other first responder agencies, and the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services will all be on hand.