 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special Operations Team travels to Hurley
0 comments

Special Operations Team travels to Hurley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three members of the Franklin County Department of Public Safety's Special Operations Team traveled to Hurley in Buchanan County last week to help recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated the area. 

The three left Franklin County at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 for far Southwest Virginia and remained there until midnight on Aug. 31. 

Other local teams that traveled to Hurley included ones from Roanoke County, the City of Roanoke and the City of Roanoke. The localities comprise the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Region 6 Swift Water Team. 

The three from Franklin County, which included a captain and two members of the county public safety team, represented both paid and volunteer staff. 

Franklin County previously sent teams to the Chesapeake area to help following Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Texas following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Billy Ferguson, director/chief of Franklin County Public Safety, said that his staff is happy to help those who are in need regardless of political boundaries. "The people who get into this have a passion for helping people," he said.

He added that locals should prepare themselves for this hurricane season by having a 72-hour supply of food, water and medication.  

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns
Education

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns

Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert