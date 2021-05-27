Splash Valley slides into summer

Blow up junior’s floaties and remember to pack sunscreen, because Splash Valley Water Park reopens Friday for slips and soaks in the sunshine.

Slides sat dry and the pool was void of swimmers all last summer at Roanoke County’s Green Ridge Recreation Center waterpark due to the pandemic, but Splash Valley returns for the hot months of 2021, open weekly from Friday through Monday, said Manager Scott Shiflett.

“Of course, last summer we didn't do very much at all,” Shiflett said of operations at Green Ridge. “We didn't open up the waterpark at all last summer.”

Programs are returning to the rec center and its waterpark this summer, and so too is the need for staff to run the amenities: leading summer camps, lifeguarding, teaching swimmers, staffing rentals and concessions, attending to the facilities, doing custodial work and serving customers. Shiflett hopes to hire up to 90 people to fill those positions.

“We’ll have the slides open, and the spray-ground open,” Shiflett said. “We’ll have people as socially distanced as we can throughout the park.”

The water park is not yet allowed to fill to capacity, but 75% is good for a start, Shiflett said. That amounts to a maximum of 400 pool-goers, for now.