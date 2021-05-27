Splash Valley slides into summer

Blow up junior’s floaties and remember to pack sunscreen, because Splash Valley Water Park reopens Friday for slips and soaks in the sunshine.
Slides sat dry and the pool was void of swimmers all last summer at Roanoke County’s Green Ridge Recreation Center waterpark due to the pandemic, but Splash Valley returns for the hot months of 2021, open weekly from Friday through Monday, said Manager Scott Shiflett.
“Of course, last summer we didn't do very much at all,” Shiflett said of operations at Green Ridge. “We didn't open up the waterpark at all last summer.”
Programs are returning to the rec center and its waterpark this summer, and so too is the need for staff to run the amenities: leading summer camps, lifeguarding, teaching swimmers, staffing rentals and concessions, attending to the facilities, doing custodial work and serving customers. Shiflett hopes to hire up to 90 people to fill those positions.
“We’ll have the slides open, and the spray-ground open,” Shiflett said. “We’ll have people as socially distanced as we can throughout the park.”
The water park is not yet allowed to fill to capacity, but 75% is good for a start, Shiflett said. That amounts to a maximum of 400 pool-goers, for now.
“We'll see where the governor's guidelines take us as we get into the month of June and the rest of summer,” Shiflett said. “We're working to be flexible, if the guidelines change.”
Aquatic group fitness classes are available at limited capacity, and the concessions menu will look different from years before, featuring more pre-packaged foods, Shiflett said. Aside from changes made for distancing, folks might not remember much difference from the last time they visited Green Ridge and Splash Valley.
“The center itself is open. We've got our group fitness classes going, we've got our wellness area open,” Shiflett said. “Equipment is spaced 10 feet apart with social distancing. Our group fitness classes are limited indoors to 24 participants.”
Staff is working hard to keep Green Ridge clean and maintained, aiming to help folks feel comfortable returning to the recreation center — whether it’s for a swim, a class or a jog, Shiflett said. The return of cannonballs, sunglasses and swimsuits is welcome.
“We're looking forward to summer. We're looking forward to having folks come laugh, splash and have a good time,” Shiflett said. “If everybody can do their part… it'll be interesting to see where we go.”
Splash Valley’s opening comes days after Roanoke saw a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday. The waterpark operates as part of Green Ridge Recreation Center, located at 7415 Wood Haven Rd.
Roanoke County recreation resuming
At the onset of the coronavirus in March 2020, Roanoke County furloughed most of its temporary staff, a large chunk of whom worked for Roanoke County Parks & Recreation.
“Since then we have called back most all the folks to see if they would be interested in returning, and at this point we seem to have exhausted that list,” said Allen Hayes, assistant director of recreation. “We are now working toward actively recruiting new employees.”
The parks system is continuing to expand programs it has already been offering, Hayes said. Staff are trying to decide which programs are most important to users, letting that criteria guide what activity returns before others.
“We feel like there's a demand for folks that want to come back and recreate,” Hayes said. “We've excitingly seen our summer camp registration is going really well right now.”
Compared to usual attendance of about 3,000 kids registered for summer camp programs, Roanoke County has a target of attracting 1,500 participants this summer, because distancing necessitates lower numbers.
“We have a wide range of summer camp style programs that we'll be offering at various recreation centers and parks, including Camp Roanoke at Explore Park,” Hayes said. “And then we're also beginning our in-person therapeutic recreation program.”
In addition to Splash Valley opening this weekend, TreeTop Quest at Explore Park is increasing to seven days of operation, Hayes said. Rental programs are returning for birthday parties and other gatherings, and wellness classes are expanding as well.
“We've began to increase our programming gradually, and it's continuing to ramp up into March,” Hayes said. “We are in need of talented employees to help us deliver those services.”
Anyone interested in seeing positions for hire can go online to www.roanokecountyparks.com/jobs. Hayes echoed what Shiflett said about ensuring the comfort of returning visitors.
“During the pandemic, a lot of folks took advantage of our parks, our open spaces and our greenways. We saw a tremendous amount of usage there,” Hayes said. “We are very excited; however, to begin seeing folks have a desire to come back inside our facilities and take programs and classes… we're doing so in the safest possible manner.”