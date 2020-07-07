Splash Valley Water Park will remain closed for the rest of the summer due to the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, slides and interactive play features must remain closed under the third phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan. Scott Ramsburg, marketing coordinator for the parks and recreation department, said in a news release Tuesday that Splash Valley’s pool design does not allow for partial reopening.
All 2020 season passes purchased this year will be automatically extended until September 2021. Pass holders can request a full refund by calling 540-387-6078 ext. 0.
The Green Ridge Recreation Center’s indoor pool will reopen July 18. Parts of the pool, including the lap lanes, current river, central swimming area and zero depth entry will be available daily. The sprayground, hot tub and slides will remain closed.
The parks and recreation department expects water aerobics classes to resume in late July.
For more information visit greenridgerecreationcenter.com.
