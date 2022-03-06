Splatter ball shooting reports spur Salem police warning about social media trends

A spate of odd incidents is leading Salem authorities to caution people against getting swept up in TikTok challenges that could land them in court.

The city has fielded reports — spread over different days and parts of town — of pedestrians being struck by what appear to be SplatRBall guns or airsoft guns, officials said.

SplatRBalls are small water gel beads. The toy projectiles are popping up on TikTok where a trending challenge appears to be spurring kids to drive by and shoot at people, according to advisories issued by law enforcement who’ve encountered the trend everywhere from Arizona to Alabama.

The Salem Police Department responded to four reports of such incidents in the two weeks between Feb. 11 and March 1. Each occurred in different areas including both neighborhoods and parking lots.

“Normally, SplatRBall guns or other Air Soft guns are legal to possess,” authorities wrote in a public advisory.

“However, pointing what appears to be a gun out of a vehicle and shooting projectiles at pedestrians is absolutely unacceptable and a serious crime.”

“The Salem Police Department would like to again remind parents and teens that participation in some of these TikTok Challenges can result in criminal charges.”

This week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced he was joining a coalition of at least eight other states to investigate the social media platform’s effect on the nation’s youth.

Among what's under scrutiny will be how TikTok has sought to increase the time and frequency with which young people use its app; the extent to which it is aware of any harm it may be causing those users; and whether it's violating consumer protection laws in the process.

The partnership plans to look into TikTok’s strategies to get young people to spend more time on the site, and the impact the platform has on the demographic’s mental and physical health.

Miyares' announcement comes a year after 44 states, including Virginia, urged Facebook to halt plans to launch a version of Instagram targeted at children under age 13. The company — since rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc. — decided to delay its plans after facing widespread criticism.

TikTok offers a mix of video entertainment and social media that has made it a hit among many Americans, especially young ones, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, it became the most downloaded app in the world by some metrics.

In Salem, no injuries or property damage were reported in the disturbances under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 540-375-3078.

The Associated Press contributed information to this report.

