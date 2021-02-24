Split Montgomery Co. board passes full-day, in-person class option

More than three quarters of teachers surveyed showed no support for the change and the percentages against were not much different when they were broken out across the four strands.

While district officials have certainly relied on local health experts to help guide them through the pandemic, the division doesn’t seem to have seriously taken into consideration the people who have been at the forefront of the instruction challenges, said board member Sue Kass.

Kass and School Board member Mark Cherbaka were the other two who voted against the change.

Kass, a former teacher, said she worries the upcoming enactment of the measure will drive down overall teacher morale.

“They’ll still do their job, but they’re not going to respect their administration,” she said. The district is saying “we don’t want to listen to you, but we want you to work even harder.”

There was a suggestion Tuesday by some board members, including Kass, to delay the start of the instruction level change to March 25, but that proposal failed.

School Board member Gunin Kiran voiced confidence in the ongoing mitigation measures, which will include the additional aid of plexi partitions or face shields when three feet of distancing can’t be maintained.