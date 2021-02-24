Split Montgomery Co. board passes full-day, in-person class option

CHRISTIANSBURG — A split Montgomery County School Board passed a much debated measure Tuesday night that will allow students to return full-day in person classes four times a week.
The measure, approved on a 4-3 vote, will go into effect March 8.
Students at Montgomery County Public Schools currently take classes under a setup that limits in-person instruction to four half-days a week. Students, however, have been given the option to do entirely remote learning — a choice that will remain under the instruction change approved on Tuesday.
Supporters of this change have pointed to the ongoing challenges with remote learning. Backers of the change are also confident that COVID-19 mitigation measures — which will be adjusted in certain circumstances to address the expected increase in face to face attendance — will remain effective moving forward.
“Students need each other, they share their problems with each other, they work their school work with each other,” said board member Jamie Bond, who voted in favor of the change. “I don’t see this as being that much different of a change.”
Bond said the change will give the district a better idea of whether it can return to more normal conditions.
“How can we find what’s working if we don’t try it and try to move forward?” She said. “We know we can’t stay here completely, we’ve got to continue on.”
The change has received strong push back from some other board members who have since the start of the year pushed for more conservative approaches to returning students to the classroom. They have, among other issues, raised questions about the future of the virus and whether a greater return to the classroom is worth the health risk, even amid the ongoing rollout of vaccines and current learning challenges.
“I understand all the issues affecting our community related to COVID. It has turned this whole country upside down,” said board member Penny Franklin, who voted against the change. “Education has been hugely impacted. This is probably one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make serving on this board.”
Franklin said her trouble with the change truly revolves around two concerns: safety and the possibility of further disruptions should conditions prompt the district to make further instruction adjustments.
“I don’t see why we need to stress people out more by changing something that is working relatively well,” she said.
Franklin also questioned whether there truly hasn’t been any significant transmission within the schools.
Although Blacksburg High School reported a notable jump in cases last week with 19 – a figure that alone surpassed the totals at any of the other schools in the district – the Virginia Department of Health has declared no outbreaks with MCPS or Montgomery County as a locality.
“I do not agree that the lack of spread in our schools truly is what it is,” Franklin said.
Franklin said she’s unsure if there has been sufficient testing of school-age children to determine if they have contracted COVID-19 and inadvertently spread it.
“Because they could be asymptomatic and they can still spread it,” she said.
The vote also came shortly after the completion of a survey that asked various members of the community whether they support the instruction level change. MCPS officials presented results of the survey Tuesday and the data included results broken out into several categories such as teachers, parents and teachers.
All categories combined, 50.4% of respondents opposed the instruction change.
When separated by specific communities, the Blacksburg strand showed the most opposition with just under 55%. The other three communities each showed more answers in favor of the change, but the margin was much smaller in the Christiansburg and eastern Montgomery strands with a respective 51.7% and 51.3% supporting the measure.
The Auburn strand showed the most support at just under 58%.
Some board members, however, pointed to one category that they argued should have been taken into greater consideration: teachers.
More than three quarters of teachers surveyed showed no support for the change and the percentages against were not much different when they were broken out across the four strands.
While district officials have certainly relied on local health experts to help guide them through the pandemic, the division doesn’t seem to have seriously taken into consideration the people who have been at the forefront of the instruction challenges, said board member Sue Kass.
Kass and School Board member Mark Cherbaka were the other two who voted against the change.
Kass, a former teacher, said she worries the upcoming enactment of the measure will drive down overall teacher morale.
“They’ll still do their job, but they’re not going to respect their administration,” she said. The district is saying “we don’t want to listen to you, but we want you to work even harder.”
There was a suggestion Tuesday by some board members, including Kass, to delay the start of the instruction level change to March 25, but that proposal failed.
School Board member Gunin Kiran voiced confidence in the ongoing mitigation measures, which will include the additional aid of plexi partitions or face shields when three feet of distancing can’t be maintained.
MCPS officials have said they will aim to maintain distance between students as much as possible with a goal of three to six feet.
Board member Dana Partin backed Kiran’s comments on the ongoing mitigation measures. Partin has also reiterated during the debates over the change that the remote option will remain for families still hesitant about sending their children back to the classroom.
Kiran said she learned Rochelle Walensky, the recently appointed of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had previously commented that the three feet of distance is quite safe as long as masking is followed.
“Of course, the trick is always being masked,” Kiran said. “Not just in school, but outside the school, too.”
Kiran, citing some work out of Harvard’s public health school, said a room with just over two dozen students is different than a room with a similar number of adults. She also raised concerns about stress and mental health issues linked to the current classroom challenges.
Some board members, however, questioned the completeness of the research cited by colleagues who supported the instruction level change. The CDC does continue to recommend six feet of distancing.