Spotty downpour floods downtown Roanoke; more showers/storms today, decreasing for weekend

Roanoke had a flash flood warning on Thursday evening while getting less than a quarter-inch of rainfall — officially.
It was all about the spotty nature of isolated downpours and where the gauge is. The official climate station for Roanoke is at the airport -- on other days, it has been poured on while other parts of the valley go dry. The downpour was downtown.
Doppler radar estimates show 2 to 3.5 inches of rain fell in a short time in a tight circle less than 2 miles across focused squarely on downtown Roanoke. Streets flooded, vehicles stalled, and five occupants in two vehicles were rescued by the city's Swift Water team.
Meanwhile, if you lived just about anywhere else around the valley, you probably heard thunder and may have noticed a brief downpour, but nothing like what inundated downtown. The airport gauge, which records what will be Roanoke's official rainfall total on Aug. 19, 2021, for all time, got just 0.23 inch.
This is the nature of the spotty, streaky downpours with late summer thunderstorms, now engorged with tropical moisture.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred lifted out early Wednesday, but left behind a lot of tropical moisture. Sometimes tropical systems are kind enough to whirl in a cool, dry air mass behind them on their way out, but there was no such air mass for Fred to tap, and it tracked west of us, its counterclockwise rotation keeping us in moist southerly flow.
We'll see a little bit of a drying-out over the weekend and early next week, partly due, ironically, to Tropical Storm Henri, which may become a historic weather event by early next week for New England.
Henri, expected to become a hurricane that may make a strike on New England's shores next week, will pass offshore to our east and rotate some slightly drier air in from the north, plus pull over some sinking air aloft that surrounds a tropical system, limiting convection.
As warm (80s, some lower 90s) and still pretty sticky it will be, we probably won't squelch out all risk of afternoon pop-up storms, but they will be fewer in number for several days after today (Friday).
Chances of showers and storms will pick up again toward the middle to latter part of next week with the approach of the next cold front.
