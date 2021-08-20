Spotty downpour floods downtown Roanoke; more showers/storms today, decreasing for weekend

Roanoke had a flash flood warning on Thursday evening while getting less than a quarter-inch of rainfall — officially.

It was all about the spotty nature of isolated downpours and where the gauge is. The official climate station for Roanoke is at the airport -- on other days, it has been poured on while other parts of the valley go dry. The downpour was downtown.

Doppler radar estimates show 2 to 3.5 inches of rain fell in a short time in a tight circle less than 2 miles across focused squarely on downtown Roanoke. Streets flooded, vehicles stalled, and five occupants in two vehicles were rescued by the city's Swift Water team.

Meanwhile, if you lived just about anywhere else around the valley, you probably heard thunder and may have noticed a brief downpour, but nothing like what inundated downtown. The airport gauge, which records what will be Roanoke's official rainfall total on Aug. 19, 2021, for all time, got just 0.23 inch.

This is the nature of the spotty, streaky downpours with late summer thunderstorms, now engorged with tropical moisture.