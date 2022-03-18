Spring begins to crackle, but storms mostly stay away from Roanoke/NRV, for now

Step by step, we are moving more into a spring weather pattern.

A series of low-pressure systems moving across the southern U.S. will bring rounds of showers. We had one on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and another passes through tonight and Saturday morning, Yet another is due around Tuesday and Wednesday. None of these are likely to dump enormous amounts of rain on us, just light to moderate amounts generally an inch or less we need to keep drought at bay and supply some needed moisture for the blooming, budding and greening things to get going soon.

Each one of these systems is introducing enough shear and lift into instability from preceding warmth to trigger rounds of thunderstorms, some severe, over the parts of the central and southern U.S. For now, the timing of the systems is off, arriving in the cooler hours of the night, and the usual geographic trapping of more stable air east of the Appalachians is in effect to keep the risk of severe storms away from the immediate Roanoke and New River valleys region.

Severe storm risks this weekend, for example, will exist on this Friday in parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River valleys, then redevelop on Saturday to our east in the Atlantic coastal plain. We'll just have showers with maybe a rumble of thunder or two -- that's what the lightest green on the maps above means, "general thunderstorms" with little or no severe risk.

To refresh, severe storms are defined by having hail at least 1 inch in diameter, wind gusts of at least 58 mph, or a tornado. We don't see any of that as being likely in our region through the weekend. The system near the middle of next week is too far out to really say what it could do with either severe storms or heavier rain.

Each storm system brings through a Pacific cold front to slightly lower temperatures, and this will do likewise, with highs dropping from the 70s on Saturday to near 60 on Sunday, and lows falling back to near 40 for a couple of days, before a gradual warmup.

Arctic air that would bring widespread frost, freezes or even marginal snow chances appears unlikely for the next week or so. There are some signals of a possible colder push near the end of the month, though duration and intensity are very unclear this far out. The threat of frost and freeze conditions lingers until late April typically in Roanoke and early May in more outlying areas to the west and north. So we likely still have a few cold mornings left, and possibly, even a chilly day or two.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

