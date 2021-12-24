Sprinkler system knocks down kitchen fire, but water damage displaces multiple tenants in Roanoke County

A stovetop fire in the kitchen of an apartment in the Edinburgh Square complex off Hershberger Road in north Roanoke County on Thursday afternoon triggered the building's sprinkler system, which contained the small fire, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.
But the sprinkler system caused water damage estimated at $75,000. That water damage has displaced tenants of multiple units, according to a fire department news release.
The number of tenants displaced for Christmas was not disclosed, but they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.