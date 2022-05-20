Spurt of summer heat with 90s highs Friday-Saturday in Roanoke area

Roanoke has yet to hit 90 so far in 2022, but will likely soar past that mark on Friday and Saturday.

Strong high pressure building overhead and a southwest flow ahead of a stormy system in the central U.S. will lead to a surge of midsummerlike heat in Virginia over the next couple of days.

Roanoke’s high on Thursday came up a degree short of 90, the warmest yet so far this year at 89, but temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s both Friday and Saturday.

Roanoke record highs for May 20 and 21 are 98 and 97, respectively, from 1934 and 1941. Those probably remain in place, with morning clouds and scattered showers perhaps slowing the day's heating out of the starting gate a little. But we'll keep an eye out for a little extra push in the mercury that could challenge those marks.

Blacksburg’s records of 90 and 92, also set in 1934 and 1941, respectively, could be challenged with upper 80s to near 90 high temperatures expected.

A first 90-degree high of the year on Friday and Saturday would be pretty much right on time historically for Roanoke, which has averaged May 19 for its first 90-plus temperature since 1912.

While sunshine should be abundant both Friday and Saturday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the late afternoon and early evening hours. The region experienced thunderstorms Wednesday evening with a few reports of small hail.

An approaching cold front will increase rain and storm chances by Sunday, with a cooldown back to more normal 70s highs behind the front next week.

While Virginia and much of the East experience a short-lived hot spell, the flip side of the weather coin will be occurring in the Colorado Rockies, where a heavy wet snow is forecast. These are not unrelated, coincidental events — the deep jet stream dip allowing the unusually late deep push of cold air from Canada over the Rockies is also pumping up the counteracting ridge of high pressure bringing our heat.

No snow is on the way for Southwest Virginia, but this time around, the midsummer heat will be short-lived.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

