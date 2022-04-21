Staff-student relationships can prevent gun violence, Roanoke school safety panelists say

Gun violence in Roanoke will trickle less into city schools as staff members forge meaningful relationships with students and parents, Roanoke City Public Schools Virtual Safety Summit panelists agreed Wednesday.

Recent gun-related events involving Roanoke students — including a shot fired in a middle school bathroom, and a bullet that pierced a school bus tire with students aboard — preceded the summit, which was streamed live on the school division’s YouTube channel. About 130 people tuned in to the event, which lasted nearly two hours.

Summit panelists included local and national school safety experts. Discussion topics were inspired by input to the school division from members of the community in the weeks leading up to the virtual event.

Roanoke Schools Superintendent Verletta White said during a news conference before the event that more than 200 people had “weighed in” with strong arguments both for and against the implementation of metal detectors and clear backpacks as safety measures.

Ken Trump, president of a Cleveland-based national school safety consulting firm that has worked with city schools for 15 years, said that metal detectors are most effective when staff and resources to facilitate them are available all day and every day.

“You don’t want to see a school, district and community invest very limited resources in something that’s going to create security theater that you’re not going to be able to implement thoroughly on a 24/7 basis with such vibrant building use, only to have another incident and realize you’ve spent a whole lot of time doing something for the perception and security theater, but you’re not dealing with the core of the problem,” Trump said. “The problems that we’re dealing with are human problems. And we can’t solve every human problem with the technology quick fix.”

Chris Perkins, chief operations officer and a former Roanoke City Police Department chief, said the school division has made technological improvements during the last four years that promote student safety. Those include upgrades to intercom, video surveillance and emergency notification systems.

“I could go on and on about what the school district has done, but it’s the relationships and it’s the human factor that’s most important,” Perkins said.

Nearly every panelist at the summit agreed that meaningful relationships between staff and students will have the greatest impact on gun violence trends. Trump said he’s seen evidence of those relationships in RCPS buildings.

“As I was touring the schools this week, I was seeing principals who were engaged with the kids, calling the kids out by name, while we were talking in the hallway,” Trump said. “They know their kids. And there are many schools in the country where you don’t have as tight of a connectedness between the adults and the students. And that’s how you prevent things.”

Trump said that school staff members often find out about weapons from students who approach an adult they trust. Chief Deputy Col. James “Chuck” Ferguson, representing the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, said school resource officers can be those trusted adults.

“Those incidents that don’t happen, that’s ultimately what we’re there for,” Ferguson said. “You don’t get pats on the back for the incidents that don’t happen, but there’s quite a few.”

Gerard Lawson, a professor in the School of Education at Virginia Tech, said gun violence trends in Roanoke mirror those evident throughout the country, where two years of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted students’ learning, altered political climates and caused cases of depression and anxiety to skyrocket.

“What we’ve seen is a period of increasing pressure for a couple years, and now an outlet for that pressure,” Lawson said. “Now that students are back in school, that outlet of their pressure is showing up with the poor lessons that they’ve learned over the past two years and are getting in the way of the lessons they should be learning in school under normal circumstances.”

Heather Gunn, a Blue Ridge Behavior Health counselor and a mother to RCPS students, said the city has to promote healing and the development of safe spaces for both parents and children in order to address mental health concerns among students.

“If we’re not able to have our needs met, how can we meet the needs of our kids?” Gunn said.

Chris Roberts, the city’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention coordinator, said opportunities to provide parents and children with access to work and play services are being sought.

“We’re looking at the family, and we’re looking at it from a top-down and a bottom-up perspective,” Roberts said. “From the bottom-up perspective, we’re talking to the young person in the home, asking him or her, ‘What exactly do you like to do? What don’t you have access to? What doors do you feel like are closed to you?’ And once we identify that, we let them know about the resources that we have obtained.”

White said the school division is organizing a job fair to provide opportunities for students to remain engaged in their community outside of school.

“Students want to make money. They want to be involved. They want to be productive,” White said. “So, we’re organizing a job fair for our students, to keep them connected, and to keep them involved and to keep them engaged. Some things like that we can do in the immediate. Other things that require more vetting will take a little more time.”

