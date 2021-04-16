Starting Sunday, all Virginians who want to be vaccinated can schedule appointments

As of Friday, nearly half of all adult Virginians had taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

They are the people whom Dr. Danny Avula refers to as the low-hanging fruit — the folks who wanted to be vaccinated as soon as they could.

Now the hard part comes for Avula, who oversees the state's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and other public health officials. They need to get enough younger, healthier Virginians to roll up their sleeves so that the virus will stop spreading.

Starting Sunday, every part of Virginia will be in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is now eligible. And they don't need to wait to be invited to a clinic. Starting Sunday, appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The move to open vaccination comes at a time when Virginia is detecting more SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern that are thought to spread more easily. The Virginia Department of Health on Friday announced it had found two cases of the P.1 variant that first surfaced in Brazil. With this variant, and with others that arose in California and South Africa, there could be a moderate reduction in the immune protection offered through the vaccines, the department reports.