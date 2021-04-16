 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Starting Sunday, all Virginians who want to be vaccinated can schedule appointments
0 comments

Starting Sunday, all Virginians who want to be vaccinated can schedule appointments

{{featured_button_text}}

As of Friday, nearly half of all adult Virginians had taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

They are the people whom Dr. Danny Avula refers to as the low-hanging fruit — the folks who wanted to be vaccinated as soon as they could.

Now the hard part comes for Avula, who oversees the state's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and other public health officials. They need to get enough younger, healthier Virginians to roll up their sleeves so that the virus will stop spreading.

Starting Sunday, every part of Virginia will be in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is now eligible. And they don't need to wait to be invited to a clinic. Starting Sunday, appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The move to open vaccination comes at a time when Virginia is detecting more SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern that are thought to spread more easily. The Virginia Department of Health on Friday announced it had found two cases of the P.1 variant that first surfaced in Brazil. With this variant, and with others that arose in California and South Africa, there could be a moderate reduction in the immune protection offered through the vaccines, the department reports.

The variant B.1.1.7, from the United Kingdom, is the most common one in Virginia. So far the vaccines seem to be effective against it, but unvaccinated people who are infected are at an increased risk of serious illness or death, the department said.

While 3.3 million Virginians as of Friday have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2 million are fully vaccinated, cases of COVID-19 appear again to be rising slightly in many communities. Avula has said that about 80% of adults will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, which curtails spread of the disease.

University of Virginia modelers in their weekly report on Friday warned of another surge, with case counts rising to nearly 100 per 100,000 Virginians by July 4 if people relax precautions.

“To lessen the projected peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact, especially as the B.1.1.7 variant becomes the predominant strain,” the report said.

 

Friday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,594 to 643,220

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 78 to 27,571

Statewide deaths: Up 20 to 10,549

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,298

Bath County: Up 2 to 262

Bedford County: Up 3 to 6,209

Botetourt County: Up 7 to 2,464

Buena Vista: 874

Covington: 577

Craig County: Up 2 to 294

Floyd County: Up 1 to 817

Franklin County: Up 9 to 3,940

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,202

Lexington: 1,158

Lynchburg: Up 18 to 7,438

Montgomery County: Up 22 to 9,072

Pulaski County: Up 10 to 2,527

Radford: Up 5 to 2,068

Roanoke: Up 17 to 8,222

Roanoke County: Up 23 to 7,985

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,473

Salem: Up 3 to 2,038

Wythe County: Up 17 to 2,490

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Starting Sunday, every part of Virginia will be in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting that day, appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert