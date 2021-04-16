Starting Sunday, all Virginians who want to be vaccinated can schedule appointments

As of Friday, nearly half of all adult Virginians had taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
They are the people whom Dr. Danny Avula refers to as the low-hanging fruit — the folks who wanted to be vaccinated as soon as they could.
Now the hard part comes for Avula, who oversees the state's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and other public health officials. They need to get enough younger, healthier Virginians to roll up their sleeves so that the virus will stop spreading.
Starting Sunday, every part of Virginia will be in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is now eligible. And they don't need to wait to be invited to a clinic. Starting Sunday, appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.
The move to open vaccination comes at a time when Virginia is detecting more SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern that are thought to spread more easily. The Virginia Department of Health on Friday announced it had found two cases of the P.1 variant that first surfaced in Brazil. With this variant, and with others that arose in California and South Africa, there could be a moderate reduction in the immune protection offered through the vaccines, the department reports.
The variant B.1.1.7, from the United Kingdom, is the most common one in Virginia. So far the vaccines seem to be effective against it, but unvaccinated people who are infected are at an increased risk of serious illness or death, the department said.
While 3.3 million Virginians as of Friday have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2 million are fully vaccinated, cases of COVID-19 appear again to be rising slightly in many communities. Avula has said that about 80% of adults will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, which curtails spread of the disease.
University of Virginia modelers in their weekly report on Friday warned of another surge, with case counts rising to nearly 100 per 100,000 Virginians by July 4 if people relax precautions.
“To lessen the projected peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact, especially as the B.1.1.7 variant becomes the predominant strain,” the report said.