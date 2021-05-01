 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Starting with a splash
0 comments

Starting with a splash

{{featured_button_text}}

Triathletes wear masks and wetsuits before the swim portion of the annual Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon on Saturday morning (top), then run into the water to kick off the annual race, the first triathlon of the year in the western part of Virginia. The “sprint triathlon” race was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and had safety precautions in place this year. Athletes wore masks on the beach before getting into the water for the 750-meter swim (2,460.6 feet), and got in one at a time, rather than the regular all-at-once group start in pre-pandemic races. In the sprint triathlon event, the swim is followed by a 12.4-mile bike and a 3.1-mile run. The IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon was supposed to come to town for the first time in 2020, and was rescheduled to this coming June.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Heather Rousseau is a staff photographer with The Roanoke Times. She moved to Roanoke in 2015 and has worked around the country as a visual journalist for over 15 years. She loves to share stories through photography and video.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert