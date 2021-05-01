Starting with a splash

Triathletes wear masks and wetsuits before the swim portion of the annual Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon on Saturday morning (top), then run into the water to kick off the annual race, the first triathlon of the year in the western part of Virginia. The “sprint triathlon” race was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and had safety precautions in place this year. Athletes wore masks on the beach before getting into the water for the 750-meter swim (2,460.6 feet), and got in one at a time, rather than the regular all-at-once group start in pre-pandemic races. In the sprint triathlon event, the swim is followed by a 12.4-mile bike and a 3.1-mile run. The IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon was supposed to come to town for the first time in 2020, and was rescheduled to this coming June.