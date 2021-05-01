Triathletes wear masks and wetsuits before the swim portion of the annual Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon on Saturday morning (top), then run into the water to kick off the annual race, the first triathlon of the year in the western part of Virginia. The “sprint triathlon” race was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and had safety precautions in place this year. Athletes wore masks on the beach before getting into the water for the 750-meter swim (2,460.6 feet), and got in one at a time, rather than the regular all-at-once group start in pre-pandemic races. In the sprint triathlon event, the swim is followed by a 12.4-mile bike and a 3.1-mile run. The IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon was supposed to come to town for the first time in 2020, and was rescheduled to this coming June.
Starting with a splash
Related to this story
Most Popular
Delta 8 THC is sold in gummies, hard candies and vape cartridges all over the Roanoke Valley. It's closely related to Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Years of roadwork are anticipated to culminate in 2024 with construction beginning on a more efficient highway interchange in front of Tanglewood Mall.
Michael Shaun Reynolds pleaded guilty to 10 sex crimes, including seven counts of rape.
A client from Christiansburg said she found out about attorney Jonathan Preston Fisher's license suspension not from him, but from a Google search.
Legal filings show that after his preliminary answer to a client's malpractice suit, Covati, acting as his own attorney, did not respond to further plaintiff requests and could not be reached by the court.
Bridge Kaldro Music in Christiansburg started a good-natured "sign war" with neighboring businesses that has captivated residents and gone viral online.
Dickson disappeared almost two years ago. Two months ago, Hollins University students working on a science project came across human remains in the woods surrounding the campus. Two weeks ago, authorities announced that the person had been identified as Dickson.
The city of Radford and Radford University continue to discuss the future benefits that they believe an upscale hotel right off the school's campus will bring.
The man's arrest occurred Aug. 29, after police overheard shooting near Queen Ann Drive, which runs through a southeast Roanoke housing complex.
This fall will bring changes to all schools in Radford. Each school will have new leadership starting in July due to retirements and administr…