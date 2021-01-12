State adds some new vaccine information to website, but details on distribution still lacking

The vaccinators receive large shipments -- which show up in the state’s numbers as having been distributed -- but then are using them over the next week to 10 days. They also have an additional three days to report that the shots were given.

Morrow said the health districts are helping pharmacies and health care providers file the necessary paperwork to become COVID-19 vaccinators so shipments can be sent directly to them, increasing the places people can go for their shots.

“The more options people will have to be vaccinated, while it takes a little more time in the beginning, we will be able to get to more people more effectively, and in a more sustainable way,” she said.

However, the doses are still limited.

She said her next order will ask for more doses, but she expects every other district also is asking for more.

“All of us are very hopeful the vaccine supply will open up,” she said.

The dashboard on Tuesday showed that hospitals had given out 105,191 doses; health departments, 42,456; long-term care facilities, 22,375; medical practices, 12,779; pharmacies, 1,613; and other community providers, 15,988.