State bar releases list of candidates for Western Virginia federal judgeship

Fifteen attorneys — among them prosecutors, public defenders, private lawyers, two judges and the state solicitor general — are candidates for a federal judgeship in Western Virginia.

The Virginia State Bar on Thursday released a list of applicants that it will evaluate for the vacancy to be created Aug. 30, when District Judge James Jones takes senior status.

Once the state bar and other groups submit input, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will make a recommendation to President Joe Biden, who will then nominate a candidate for Senate consideration.

The Biden administration has encouraged the senators to consider race and ethnicity, among other factors, in selecting finalists for the Western District of Virginia, which stretches from the Lynchburg area to the western tip of the state, and north to Winchester. The district has never had a Black judge.

In the past, the state bar has put candidates through an extensive vetting system before ranking them and sending a list of the most qualified applicants to the senators.

Karen Gould, executive director of the bar, said the following people have submitted applications:

Robert Ballou, a U.S. magistrate judge in Roanoke. Ballou has applied for a district court judgeship in the past and was ranked by the bar as highly qualified.

Cameron Bell, an attorney in Abingdon.

Heather Carlton, an assistant U.S. attorney in Charlottesville.

Rosalie Pemberton Fessier, an attorney in Staunton.

Travis Graham, an attorney in Roanoke.

Toby Heytens, Virginia’s solicitor general.

Sage Johnson, a circuit court judge in Bristol.

Christine Lee, an assistant federal public defender in Roanoke.

Zach Lee, an assistant U.S. attorney in Abingdon.

James O’Keefe, an attorney in Roanoke.

Patricia Rene, an attorney in Williamsburg.

Juval Scott, head of the federal public defender’s office in Roanoke.

Andrew Straw, an attorney in Washington, D.C.

Thomas Strelka, an attorney in Roanoke.

Jamar Walker, an assistant U.S. attorney in Alexandria.

