State board approves funding for NRV transit projects

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a number of transit projects across the state this past week, including some in the New River Valley that involve services in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford.

One of the approved projects should boost transit frequency by expanding the operations of the Radford Transit route that connects Christiansburg with Radford and Blacksburg.

As described in an announcement this past week, the Radford Transit route already operates while universities are in session. However, the service will operate the route all day and throughout the entire year as part of an effort to better meet the needs of university employees and residents of the community. The three-year project will cost $653,963 with state and local funds.

The Radford Transit route operation expansion is part of a string of projects to be funded through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Transit Ridership Incentive Program, or TRIP.

The CTB this past week also approved $7 million from the DRPT to aid Blacksburg Transit with the expansion and renovation of its bus maintenance facility, which is located on Commerce Street in the Blacksburg Industrial Park.

The total project cost is approximately $17 million, said town Director of Transit Brian Booth. The work will expand and renovate the locality’s current maintenance facility to improve efficiencies and increase space for the maintenance activities needed to keep the fleet operational, he said.

“The bus fleet has grown over the years, and is anticipated to continue to grow in the future, with the total number of buses increasing and the size of the bus increasing by adding more 60-foot articulated buses to our fleet,” Booth wrote in an email.

The town anticipates beginning construction on the project next summer and estimates completion in either late 2024 or early 2025, Booth said.

The other two TRIP funded projects the CTB recently approved are on-demand transit routes being piloted by the Greater Richmond Transit Company, and the creation of four new routes in the Loudoun County Transit system.

The DRPT announcement stated the General Assembly established TRIP in 2020 with two objectives: to improve the regional connectivity of urban areas and to reduce barriers to transit use for low-income riders.

Since TRIP’s creation, the DRPT has allocated $24.5 million to “multiyear zero-fare/low-income” projects and $11.6 million to multiyear regional connectivity projects, according to the state agency.

This newest round of projects is supported by an additional $5 million the 2022 General Assembly approved for TRIP, according to the state transit department. To receive TRIP funds, transit agencies must provide a local match.

“The Transit Ridership Incentive Program encourages transit agencies to be innovative and flexible in developing solutions to best meet the transportation needs of Virginians,” said DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl in the announcement. “These projects will improve the mobility of Virginians by closing gaps in transit service, as well as enhance economic opportunity.”

The transit Radford and Blacksburg projects come as the latter municipality is looking to permanently repeal its bus fares. Blacksburg officials said the measure the town council is set to vote on on Tuesday is part of an effort to increase ridership and help ensure equitable access to transportation.

Blacksburg Transit initially went fare-free shortly following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the move being among a number of measures prompted by the health crisis at the time.