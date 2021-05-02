 Skip to main content
State COVID-19 Sunday data: 761 new cases reported, 14 additional deaths
Virginia reported 761 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 661,314, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,518 on Sunday, an increase of 32 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 14 additional virus-related deaths from Saturday to Sunday, for a total of 10,791.

As of Sunday, 31.8% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 45% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 761 to 661,314

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 32 to 28,518

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,791

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,326

Bath County: 270

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,275

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,504

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 897

Covington: 591

Craig County: 309

Floyd County: Up 3 to 845

Franklin County: Up 3 to 3,997

Giles County: 1,257

Lexington: 1,171

Lynchburg: Up 8 to 7,625

Montgomery County: Up 7 to 9,292

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 2,612

Radford: 2,112

Roanoke: Up 2 to 8,377

Roanoke County: Up 6 to 8,139

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,513

Salem: Up 4 to 2,134

Wythe County: Up 4 to 2,604

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 in Roanoke. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

