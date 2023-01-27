State funding recommended for Orange Avenue upgrade; Williamson Road bypassed

State highway officials have endorsed proposed improvements to Roanoke’s busy Orange Avenue in funding recommendations for the next fiscal year, but a proposed revamp of Williamson Road did not make their cut.

Last week, the staff of the Virginia Department of Transportation revealed a long list of road projects they think the state should fund. Among them, VDOT staff favorably recommended a series of improvements to Orange Avenue (U.S. 460) east of the Berglund Center.

However, a strategic reworking of part of Williamson Road in Roanoke to enhance safety and traffic flow is in a holding pattern after failing to receive support. The $66 million project remains a possibility in some form. Construction would not begin for years.

The recommendations will next go to policymakers at the Commonwealth Transportation Board, who have a final say on priorities and funding. They're scheduled to gather in the spring.

Williamson Road from near its Orange Avenue intersection northward for one and three-fourths of a mile, or about two-thirds of the way to Hershberger Road, is a relatively perilous byway for motorists and pedestrians.

Analysts said that road section experienced 500 wrecks over a five-year period from 2017 to 2021, some leading to death and severe injury. Twelve pedestrians were hit by vehicles and five of them died, while two had serious injuries.

State-hired engineers proposed shifting vehicles from Williamson Road's two lanes in each direction to one lane, freeing up space for turning and bike lanes. Crews would also install new crosswalks, rebuild sidewalks and remove several existing stoplights that consultants found aren’t needed.

Some residents and business representatives voiced opposition, saying those changes would gum up traffic. Still, Roanoke City Council voted to request state money in August.

Last week, Richmond checked back in. The Williamson Road makeover, priced at $66 million including $21.5 million in construction expense, failed to advance to the next stage of the vetting process.

But its failure to earn a VDOT staff thumbs-up doesn’t close the matter, said Dwayne D’Ardenne, transportation division manager for the city. “The process is not finished,” he said, because the Commonwealth Transportation Board can fund a project that was not recommended.

Officials will be putting their heads together on a strategy. Until the final decision, the Williamson Road revamp proposal is in limbo.

If it isn’t funded in this round, the Williamson Road proposal can be reworked and submitted in the next round, which will take place in two years, D’Ardenne said.

The good news is that VDOT staff did recommend that the Commonwealth Transportation Board fund three traffic improvement projects on Orange Avenue. That urban, four-laned arterial road carries more traffic than Williamson Rd., making those investments a better return on the public dollar, D’Ardenne said.

“That doesn’t at all discount the need to do something on Williamson,” he said.