State grant makes many more meals for NRV needy

Millstone then worked with other nonprofit partners, including Christiansburg Parks and Recreation, Warm Hearth Village, Newport Community Center and the Agency on Aging to distribute the meals, Schneider said.

The state grant has allowed Millstone to grow the program from about 150 meals per week to more than 600, she said.

When it started out, the effort depended on private donations alone. Supporters were asked to donate $10 to cover each meal’s cost.

“We had a great outpouring of community support to be able to support these caterers who were working in our kitchen to make meals and then support community partners who had this overwhelming demand at their food banks,” Schneider said.

But as demand grew, so did overhead, she said. So, Millstone applied for the state COVID-relief grant, which now will fund the expanded project through December.

Depending on need, it may continue into next year, although Schneider said a longer-term funding model has not yet been worked out.

“A lot of people we’re serving, their situation hasn’t changed in six months,” she said. “If this is what our long-term reality looks like, especially for people who are at health risk or housebound, or whatever, we’re hoping we’ll be able to expand this program.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.