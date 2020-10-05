State grant makes many more meals for NRV needy

A Blacksburg effort to keep caterers employed and provide meals for people in need just got a boost from the state.
Millstone Kitchen’s Neighbors in Need project received $126,586 from Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 response and recovery grant program, according to a news release.
The overall state program will funnel $8.4 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to 14 efforts in rural Virginia communities, the release stated. The money is intended to help small businesses, boost employment and provide food assistance.
Millstone Kitchen is a nonprofit food business incubator located in The Old School at Prices Fork, a repurposed elementary school that includes senior housing and a commercial brewery. Millstone gives caterers and other small, food-related businesses access to a commercial kitchen, which they rent by the hour to develop and produce their products.
Millstone started Neighbors in Need in April to help two groups hit hard by the pandemic: catering staff who suddenly faced unemployment and vulnerable households facing food insecurity, kitchen Manager Laina Schneider said.
Using donations, Millstone purchased prepared meals from two of the kitchen’s clients, HazelBea Catering and On Site Culinary, Schneider said. Each business made meals once a week for the program, giving work hours to cooks and providing fresh food to the needy.
Millstone then worked with other nonprofit partners, including Christiansburg Parks and Recreation, Warm Hearth Village, Newport Community Center and the Agency on Aging to distribute the meals, Schneider said.
The state grant has allowed Millstone to grow the program from about 150 meals per week to more than 600, she said.
When it started out, the effort depended on private donations alone. Supporters were asked to donate $10 to cover each meal’s cost.
“We had a great outpouring of community support to be able to support these caterers who were working in our kitchen to make meals and then support community partners who had this overwhelming demand at their food banks,” Schneider said.
But as demand grew, so did overhead, she said. So, Millstone applied for the state COVID-relief grant, which now will fund the expanded project through December.
Depending on need, it may continue into next year, although Schneider said a longer-term funding model has not yet been worked out.
“A lot of people we’re serving, their situation hasn’t changed in six months,” she said. “If this is what our long-term reality looks like, especially for people who are at health risk or housebound, or whatever, we’re hoping we’ll be able to expand this program.”
