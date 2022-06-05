State grant will aid Floyd Innovation Center expansion

The Virginia Tobacco Commission has agreed to help fund a planned expansion of the Floyd Innovation Center, the county’s business incubator site.

The center, opened in 2014, has been a victim of its own success, with no more space to accommodate growth of existing businesses or to add more new companies to its building.

The Tobacco Commission last month approved a $20,000 grant for the Floyd Innovation Center which is intended to cover half of the costs of engineering and design work needed for growth, including space needs inside and outside the current building within the Floyd Regional Commerce Park.

“Thirty-six people are employed at the innovation center with the average full-time wage being over $68,000 per year which is more than double the local average of $32,032. Three of the four businesses at the innovation center are growing and need more space and there are no other options for production, office or flex space in the county or town currently” according to the grant application submitted to the Tobacco Commission.

The 13,000-square-foot facility offers flexible-lease space for small-scale production or research, as well as spaces for startups or emerging companies in the biomedical, pharmaceutical or other high technology industries.

Its mission, according to a mission statement, is to “help facilitate better income for county residents and a more diverse, robust economy, without jeopardizing the natural beauty and resources here.”

One of Floyd County’s challenges is a lack of well-paying jobs. An estimated two-thirds of local workers commuted out of the county for work in pre-pandemic days.

Other sites and buildings currently being developed at the Floyd Commerce Park, located off U.S. 221 south of the town of Floyd, are more suitable for light industrial businesses and aren’t a good fit for expanding the innovation center, according to a Tobacco Commission staff report.

“Given that other available spaces are not suitable for the current needs of tenants, it does appear to be worth determining the feasibility of expanding the center,” the report added.

Other funding for A&E work at the innovation center is being sought from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Floyd County will also contribute matching funds of $2,000 for the Tobacco Commission grant.

Virginia received $4.2 billion from the the massive Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement between tobacco companies and 46 states in 1998, about $2.1 billion of which was used to create the Virginia Tobacco Commission.

Now the commission, composed of elected officials and private citizens, meets regularly to award that money and make loans to economic projects within Virginia’s designated region where tobacco was an economic cornerstone. That region includes Floyd County.

Local, state and federal moneys created the Floyd Innovation Center, which opened in 2014, and have sustained its growth.

So far 10 businesses have “graduated” from the innovation center, the Tobacco Commission grant application said.

The building is configured in spaces that range from 120 to 5,000 square feet, but the spaces have been reconfigured for specific demands.