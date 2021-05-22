State health department reports 481 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rate increases

Virginia reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,793, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,475 on Saturday, an increase of 34 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 23 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 11,097 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, 42% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 52.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.