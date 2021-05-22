 Skip to main content
State health department reports 481 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rate increases
State health department reports 481 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rate increases

Virginia reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,793, the Virginia Department of Health said.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,475 on Saturday, an increase of 34 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 23 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 11,097 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, 42% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 52.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 481 to 672,793

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 34 to 29,475

Statewide deaths: Up 23 to 11,097

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,361

Bath County: 273

Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,446

Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,540

Buena Vista: 910

Covington: Up 2 to 605

Craig County: 316

Floyd County: 873

Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,067

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,288

Lexington: 1,207

Lynchburg: Up 6 to 7,872

Montgomery County: Up 1 to 9,393

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,662

Radford: Up 2 to 2,155

Roanoke: Up 5 to 8,494

Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,276

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,554

Salem: 2,174

Wythe County: 2,664

*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

In Virginia, anyone 12 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

