State health department reports 481 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rate increases

Virginia reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 672,793, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,475 on Saturday, an increase of 34 from Thursday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 23 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 11,097 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday morning, 42% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 52.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Saturday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 481 to 672,793
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 34 to 29,475
Statewide deaths: Up 23 to 11,097
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 3 to 1,361
Bath County: 273
Bedford County: Up 5 to 6,446
Botetourt County: Up 4 to 2,540
Buena Vista: 910
Covington: Up 2 to 605
Craig County: 316
Floyd County: 873
Franklin County: Up 1 to 4,067
Giles County: Up 1 to 1,288
Lexington: 1,207
Lynchburg: Up 6 to 7,872
Montgomery County: Up 1 to 9,393
Pulaski County: Up 2 to 2,662
Radford: Up 2 to 2,155
Roanoke: Up 5 to 8,494
Roanoke County: Up 8 to 8,276
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,554
Salem: 2,174
Wythe County: 2,664
*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in at least 4 days.
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
