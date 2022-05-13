State liquor store may return to downtown Roanoke after 22 year absence

Critics of a proposed ABC liquor store in downtown Roanoke predict it will increase public drinking and intoxication and possibly increase disorderliness and litter.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is in lease negotiations to open the store in late summer or early fall at 121 Campbell Ave. S.E., said Dawn Eischen, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The owner of the building, which sits beside Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea, cautioned that a final decision has not been made.

"I wouldn't say it's a done deal. It could go either way," said Don Petersen, owner of Metropolitan Properties LLC, which owns the building.

ABC leadership solicited public comments Feb. 16, considered them and voted March 22 to move forward with the project, Eischen said. The purpose of the store is to "provide greater convenience for customers and generate revenue for the commonwealth," Eischen said.

That’s not all the store would generate, said critics, who disagree with selling alcohol at retail in an area frequented by people experiencing homelessness and which is a center of nightlife.

"Someone who wants alcohol will get alcohol, but walkable convenience to hard liquor I do not believe is in the interest of our transient friends or those with whom they regularly interact," wrote Jonathan Shup, who manages a store near the proposed location and contacted ABC to oppose the project.

"Right now, beer and wine is the most our disadvantaged friends have easy access to downtown. And even this has caused significant problems," read Shup’s letter, which was released by the agency Friday in response to a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

Shun also claimed that broken miniature liquor bottles litter certain public parking lots on Saturday and Sunday mornings and predicted a new ABC store would increase that and public drinking.

Roanoke resident Kevin Berry said in his letter of opposition: "My fear is that individuals who suffer from homelessness will have their situations worsened and residents of downtown Roanoke will have more problems to deal with than they had before. This is especially the case if alcohol is to be sold in single servings (miniatures) or other small quantities that will promote consumption of alcohol on sidewalks, in the market and in other public areas to the detriment of our community.”

Berry commented as a private citizen, using private email, and not in his capacity as community outreach and marketing manager at the Roanoke Rescue Mission, he said.

In addition to negative comments, the proposal received some positive feedback, the state official said. She was not specific, but downtown residents said in a 2018 survey that they would like to have an ABC store in the neighborhood, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Other factors that went into the site-selection decision included the location’s demographics, population density, traffic patterns, rental rate, accessibility, feasibility for deliveries, distance to existing stores, sales at those stores and adjacent tenant mix, the ABC said.

An ABC store in the 400 block of South Jefferson Street closed in January 2000, with the state citing declining sales as a reason for the closure, according to Roanoke Times coverage at the time.

The last user of 121 Campbell was a church, which has moved out. Decades back it housed an ABC store, Petersen said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.