State panel approves stream-crossing permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline

RICHMOND — The State Water Control Board voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross the remaining water water bodies in its path.

With much of the controversial project completed during four years of strong opposition, a Water Protection Permit from the board was one of the last approvals needed for the natural gas pipeline.

A key issue was Mountain Valley's past violations of state regulations meant to prevent muddy runoff from flowing off the construction sites and polluting streams and wetlands.

Since 2018, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has cited the joint venture of five energy companies building the pipeline with nearly 400 violations of erosion and sediment control standards.

Opponents of the 303-mile pipeline — which cuts through six Virginia counties on its path through the New River and Roanoke valleys — have argued that the true number of violations is much higher.

