A holiday weekend is the perfect time to get out and experience one of Virginia’s State Parks, and outdoor enthusiasts will want to make note of a new program this year: Wandering Waters Paddle Quest, a self-paced program being offered at 31 park facilities across the commonwealth.

In the New River Valley area, Claytor Lake, New River Trail and Hungry Mother are all participating in the Paddle Quest program.

Visitors can explore waterways through a mixture of ranger-guided programs and self-led adventures, and can use park rental equipment or personal gear, including canoes, kayaks, standup paddle boards or paddle boats.

To earn rewards, visitors must create an account on the State Park Adventures system and log each outing. Prizes will be awarded in increments:

Paddle at five parks and earn a sticker;

Paddle at 10 parks and earn a patch;

Paddle at 20 parks and earn a mesh gear bag.

Anyone who can complete the challenge and paddle at all 31 participating parks earns a cellphone dry bag and a certificate.

“Virginia State Parks is proud to provide another great avenue for visitors to experience the rich diversity of the state parks system,” said State Parks Director Melissa Baker in a news release about Paddle Quest. “From rivers to lakes to the Chesapeake Bay, Virginians can experience a wide range of paddle experiences at Virginia State Parks.”

Officials remind both new and experienced paddlers to wear a personal flotation device at all times when on the water. They also recommend checking the Know Before You Go section on each park page before visiting, to confirm operating hours, water and weather conditions, and other information.

For more details about Wandering Waters Paddle Quest, go to www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/paddle-quest.

- The Roanoke Times