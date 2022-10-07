State police identify man killed in Giles County crash

A Summersville, West Virginia, man died Wednesday in an auto crash in Giles County, Virginia State Police said.

Lee G. Winals, 36, was killed in a wreck that was reported at about 2:15 a.m. and occurred on eastbound U.S. 460 in Pearisburg, state police said.

According to a news release, Winal's 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was heading north on Thomas Drive when it entered the intersection with U.S. 460 and was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was heading east on U.S. 460 and could not avoid hitting the pickup, the news release said.

Winals was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver, David S. Thornton, 61, of Narrows, wore a seatbelt and was unhurt.