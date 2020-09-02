 Skip to main content
State police identify motorcyclist who died after July Floyd County crash
Virginia State Police on Wednesday identified a motorcyclist who died after a July 26 crash in Floyd County.

Matthew Ryan Dalton, 39, of Meadows of Dan, died after his 1999 Harley Davidson Road King wrecked on Virginia 799, or Conner Grove Road Southwest, a short distance east of its intersection with Emmanuel Road Southwest. Dalton lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from the vehicle, state police said in a news release.

Dalton was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the news release said.

State police Sgt. Rick Garletts wrote in an email that he was not sure when Dalton died.

A Carilion spokesman said that information was not available to him either.

