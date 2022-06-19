 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night on U.S. Route 460 in Botetourt County near Blue Ridge, the agency said Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:29 p.m. Saturday when a motorist traveling in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 struck another vehicle head-on near Blue Ridge Springs Road, state police spokesman Richard Garletts wrote in an email. 

State police said one person died, but did not immediately publicly identify the persons involved in the crash. More information will be provided after troopers make the next-of-kin notification, Garletts wrote.

