State police search for Mazda3 in I-81 road rage shooting

Virginia State Police are searching for a red Mazda3 that was involved in a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Interstate 81 Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. The Mazda was involved in a crash with a box truck at the 141 mile marker on the northbound side of the interstate near the Virginia 311 interchange to Salem. A male subject in the Mazda “opened fire with a firearm,” police said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The Mazda fled the scene, exiting Interstate 81 onto Interstate 581 toward Roanoke.

A statewide broadcast has been placed on the suspect vehicle, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police.

The Mazda has damage to its “entire passenger side,” police said. It has Colorado license plates with number BMUL57.

State troopers were still collecting evidence on the side of the interstate as of late morning, but all northbound lanes were open to traffic.

