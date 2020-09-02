 Skip to main content
State police: Two killed in separate wrecks Saturday on I-81 in Montgomery County
State police: Two killed in separate wrecks Saturday on I-81 in Montgomery County

Two people died Saturday in separate crashes that occurred almost an hour and about one mile apart on southbound Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Chelsea Rae King, 29, of Christiansburg, died after her 2014 Jeep Cherokee moved from the center lane to the right lane and hit the back of a 2014 International tractor-trailer. The Jeep caught fire, and King died at the scene, a state police news release said.

King was a nurse at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, said Dr. Matt Harless, a recent retiree from the hospital.

State police said the truck driver was not injured.

The crash involving King occurred at 6:19 p.m. at the 119.2 mile marker, state police said.

A second crash came at 7:05 p.m. at the 120.4 mile marker, amid a traffic backup from the initial wreck.

David Thomas Tucker, 28, in a 2006 Infinity, ran into the rear of a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer, state police said.

Sgt. Rick Garletts of the state police wrote in an email that Tucker was from California.

The wreck involving Tucker is being classified as a secondary accident since it involved the backup from the first crash, Garletts wrote.​

According to a second news release, Tucker was wearing a seat belt but also died at the scene of the crash. The truck driver was unhurt.

State police are continuing to investigate the crashes, the news releases said.

