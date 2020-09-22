State refinancing plan could save Virginia Tech $40 million, Radford University $5 million

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a plan Tuesday that will allow the state's public universities to potentially save more than $300 million over the next two years.
Northam announced the plan from George Mason University in Fairfax. It will allow the state to refinance education bonds due to the record low interest rates that are advantageous during the COVID-19 pandemic - and comes at a time when state institutions are trying to figure out ways to deal with that impact.
Virginia Tech is expected to save $40.1 million, while Radford University is expected to save $5.1 million, according to the state numbers.
There are two pools of bonds that Northam's office plans to restructure, one which could save universities 185$ million, and the governor can move forward on immediately. To refinance the other roughly $115 million – a general obligation debt – legislation must be passed by a two-thirds vote during the next regular General Assembly in January.
Northam said his treasury department has already run the plan by bond rating agencies, and there were "no red flags."
Colleges can use the savings to for operating expenses or to offset the loses "at a time when they most need it," Northam said. Additionally, many Virginia colleges and universities have seen a decline in revenue traditionally used for bond payments, according to a news release from Northam's office.
Virginia's Secretary of Finance, Aubrey Layne, said the bonds are currently untaxable but with refinancing the debt, some of the funds will become taxable.
"The rates are so low that there's not much of a difference between the taxable and nontaxable rates," he said, while noting that interest rates will be under 2.5%.
Under Northam's plan, institutions will make no principal payments on their Virginia College Building Authority bonds – used for capital projects – through fiscal year 2023. The proposed restructuring would also extend institutions’ payment plans for two years beyond their current schedule, for both bonds.
Radford University President Brian Hemphill said he applauds Northam for his "continued commitment to higher education."
"Today's announcement is a true reflection of the significant investment from the Commonwealth of Virginia in public higher education, as well as current and future generations of Virginians," he said. "We are currently evaluating next steps regarding our participation in this new program."
Here is how much other public universities are expected to save from the plan:
- Christopher Newport University: $14.4 million.
- George Mason University: $58.3 million.
- James Madison University: $43.7 million.
- Longwood University: $8.2 million.
- Norfolk State University: $8.2 million.
- Old Dominion University: $29.8 million.
- Richard Bland College of William & Mary: $320,000.
- University of Mary Washington: $9.3 million.
- University of Virginia: $344,000.
- Virginia Commonwealth University: $23.1 million.
- Virginia Community College System: $9.7 million.
- Virginia Military Institute: $2.8 million.
- Virginia State University: $12.8 million.
- William & Mary: $33.7 million.
Officials from Virginia Tech did not immediately respond to questions about the university's response to Northam's plan.
