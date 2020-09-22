State refinancing plan could save Virginia Tech $40 million, Radford University $5 million

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a plan Tuesday that will allow the state's public universities to potentially save more than $300 million over the next two years.

Northam announced the plan from George Mason University in Fairfax. It will allow the state to refinance education bonds due to the record low interest rates that are advantageous during the COVID-19 pandemic - and comes at a time when state institutions are trying to figure out ways to deal with that impact.

Virginia Tech is expected to save $40.1 million, while Radford University is expected to save $5.1 million, according to the state numbers.

There are two pools of bonds that Northam's office plans to restructure, one which could save universities 185$ million, and the governor can move forward on immediately. To refinance the other roughly $115 million – a general obligation debt – legislation must be passed by a two-thirds vote during the next regular General Assembly in January.

Northam said his treasury department has already run the plan by bond rating agencies, and there were "no red flags."