State reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations continue

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now at 358,755, an increase of 3,989 from Friday.

There have been 5,117 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 36 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,240, an increase of 74 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Saturday were in Roanoke County, with 70 new cases, and Bedford County, with 37.

Statewide, there have been 1,973 outbreaks, which account for 45,376 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH, the percentage of positive results from testing is 14.8%, up from 14.3% on Friday.