State reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations continue
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now at 358,755, an increase of 3,989 from Friday.

There have been 5,117 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 36 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 18,240, an increase of 74 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Saturday were in Roanoke County, with 70 new cases, and Bedford County, with 37.

Statewide, there have been 1,973 outbreaks, which account for 45,376 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

According to the VDH, the percentage of positive results from testing is 14.8%, up from 14.3% on Friday.

As of Saturday, 81,770 people in Virginia had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 6,542 from Friday, according to the VDH dashboard. That includes 2,036 doses given to Roanoke County residents, 1,821 to Roanoke residents, 974 to Montgomery County residents and 958 to Bedford County residents.

Statewide, 388,100 doses have been distributed.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 3,989 to 358,755

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 74 to 18,240

Statewide deaths: Up 36 to 5,117

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 28 to 811

Bath County: Up 7 to 175

Bedford County: Up 37 to 3,186

Botetourt County: Up 22 to 1,338

Buena Vista: Up 9 to 523

Covington: Up 13 to 398

Craig County: 150

Floyd County: Up 1 to 518

Franklin County: Up 21 to 2,387

Giles County: Up 3 to 619

Lexington: Up 4 to 611

Lynchburg: Up 60 to 4,371

Montgomery County: Up 12 to 5,244

Pulaski County: Up 7 to 1,572

Radford: Up 3 to 1,515

Roanoke: Up 29 to 5,310

Roanoke County: Up 70 to 4,776

Rockbridge County: Up 28 to 650

Salem: Up 16 to 1,186

Wythe County: 1,333

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

