State Senate panel defeats paid quarantine leave bill

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, had numerous concerns about the bill, such as it excluding certain provisions or lacking clear guidance. He said it was possible that a business could hire someone who immediately has to use paid quarantine leave, and then quits the job at the end of the leave period. He also worried about a lack of financial support for employers to cover paid leave.

“This bill is going to cause businesses who might hire people to think twice about it,” Head said last week. “It’s going to raise their expenses for hiring people, and it’s going to end up hurting many of the very people you’re trying to help with this legislation.”

Guzman’s bill passed the Democratic-controlled House of Delegates on a nearly party-line vote of 54-44, with one Democrat joining Republicans.

The Senate committee killed it, citing similar reasons as the ones given about Favola's bill. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, called Guzman’s bill “insensitive” to businesses struggling to survive.